All the offseason hype over the Buffalo Bills’ use of 12 personnel was not overblown in the season opener Monday night.

The Bills used 12 personnel – one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers – on a whopping 66% of their offensive snaps in the 22-16 loss to the New York Jets.

And despite all the justifiable teeth-gnashing over the outcome of the game, the strategy actually mostly worked for the Bills.

Josh Allen completed 17 of 23 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception out of 12 personnel.

A big part of the objective of drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid was to improve the Bills’ quick-game passing attack, which had run into quicksand by the end of last season.

Allen did find receivers pretty quickly with Kincaid joining veteran tight end Dawson Knox on the field. He completed 14 of his first 15 passes out of 12 personnel. Overall there were 48 plays with at least two tight ends on the field, and Allen was 19 of 25 passing on those plays. Kincaid had four catches, Knox three.

Obviously, Allen’s four turnovers – three interceptions and a fumble – overshadowed and foiled the offense’s efforts.

The thing the Bills did not do well enough in 12 personnel was run. It is critical they stay two-dimensional when defenses have five defensive backs on the field. The Bills averaged 3.6 yards a carry on 18 runs with two tight ends. Take away Allen’s runs, and the running backs averaged 3.2 yards on 14 carries out of two-TE sets. Not good enough.

The Jets’ defensive line is great. All-Pro Quinnen Williams was responsible for three tackles for loss by Bills RBs out of 12 personnel, and he beat a block by O’Cyrus Torrence to stuff the ill-fated draw play on a second-and-15 situation in overtime.

The Bills weren’t keen on dissecting the two-tight end approach in the locker room after the game.

“It’s one of those things we’ll check it out on film,” Knox said. “Some things worked. Some things didn’t. But it’s the first game of the season, a lot of football left. ... The next 24 hours, we’ll learn a lot from it and we’ll move on. We’ll see them later in the season.”

Calling the Bills’ new favored personnel group 12 personnel is a little deceiving, as general manager Brandon Beane said when Kincaid was drafted. It is really 11 1/2 personnel, because Kincaid was lined up in a slot-receiver position, detached from the offensive line, on 38 of the 45 plays in 12 personnel plays, according to Buffalo News charting.

The Bills used 12 personnel a league-low 4.1% last year. The league average was 18.6%.

Will the two-TE usage stay this high? Stay tuned. It seems sure to be well over the league average.

But a heavy two-TE strategy made sense against the Jets. New York’s defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL against 11 personnel (three wide receivers) last year. And so it went Monday. Allen was just 9 of 14 for 61 yards out of 11 personnel. But the Jets were only 26th in defensive efficiency last year against 12 personnel.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the game, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (0.5). The No. 1 reason the Bills lost was Allen made giant mistakes. The QB cost the team the game. Maybe most frustrating was the last interception, intended for Gabe Davis on third and 2 from the Bills’ 43 midway through the fourth quarter. The Bills had schemed up Stefon Diggs open on a shallow crossing route and Kincaid open to the right flat. Allen went to the intermediate right sideline for Davis, and Jordan Whitehead undercut the throw for an interception.

Running backs (2.0). Like most of the offensive grades, this is a jury-is-out evaluation. Only five of James Cook’s 12 carries were successful, given the down and distances.

Offensive line (2.0). Williams was a load, as always. He got a hurry on Mitch Morse on Allen’s second deep interception, one of six big-impact plays he made. The Bills’ tackles, especially Dion Dawkins, handled the Jets’ speed rushers pretty well. They got some chipping help. Spencer Brown managed OK a bunch against Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson. But he gave up a hurry to Huff on the third-and-10 play before the tying field goal. And he gave up a sack and a hurry on bull rushes by John Franklin-Myers.

Receivers (2.5). Diggs led the way with 10 catches. Kincaid’s run-after-catch ability was good. Too early to tell about this group as a whole.

Defensive line (3.5). It was a good debut for Leonard Floyd, who had 1.5 sacks. Greg Rousseau was a monster setting the edge against the run and created the sack to start the fourth quarter by beating veteran Duane Brown. Ed Oliver and Rousseau each had five hurries.

Linebackers (2.5). Terrell Bernard’s tackling was mostly good. He led the team with 11 tackles. Matt Milano was his All-Pro self. The Bills blamed alignment on the 83-yard run, with a gap left uncovered on the strong side of the Jets’ three-tight end set.

Defensive backs (3.0). Tre White was beaten for a TD pass on a fade pattern to Garrett Wilson. What can you do? Wilson is going to be a force against the Bills for the next 10 years. The Jets passed for just 117 net yards.

Special teams (2.0). Tyler Bass hit a clutch, 50-yard field goal to send it to overtime. He’s 6-for-6 now with the game on the line at the end of regulation or OT. Sam Martin hit a bad punt at the worst time – just 3.77 seconds of hang time (4.5 seconds is excellent) – and it was straight down the middle of the field. Gunners Siran Neal and Cam Lewis didn’t have a chance to get close to Xavier Gipson, who returned it 65 yards for the winning score.