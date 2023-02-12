PHOENIX – There will be a local connection to Sunday’s Super Bowl on the game-operations side.

The Buffalo-based clock crew of Jim Heutter, Kurt Hansen and Jim Kwitchoff have been chosen to work Super Bowl LVII.

Heutter, who has worked on the clock crew for 30 years at Buffalo Bills games, will operate the play clock, while Hansen, who has 16 years of experience, will run the game clock. Each of them will work his first Super Bowl.

It is also the first Super Bowl for Kwitchoff, who has been an alternate for the past six seasons and moves into the primary role this season. He is in charge of cutting off the coach-to-quarterback communications. That occurs with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock.

The Buffalo-based crew was one of five in the NFL this season to be chosen to work an international game – which they did on Oct. 2 in London when the Minnesota Vikings faced the New Orleans Saints – and one of 10 chosen to work a playoff assignment.

Heutter, Hansen and Kwitchoff worked the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles divisional round game before being chosen for the Super Bowl.

Heutter is from Lancaster, while Kwitchoff lives in Wheatfield and Hansen is from Hamburg.