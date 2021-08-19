Bud Light's 'Bills By A Billion' can and bottle design draws ire from fans

Bud Light is releasing specially branded Buffalo Bills bottles and cans as part of its annual NFL campaign.
The products, part of the #ForTheFans campaign, are available only in Western New York and are expected to be available locally by early next week.
According to a news release, Bud Light said the cans and bottles have “designs featuring personalized team rally cries to bring fans back together to cheer on their squad from the stadium, couch or bar.”
The design has quickly risen the ire of Bills fans, especially on social media, because of what they feel is an uncredited use of the tagline "Bills By A Billion," a creation of a Twitter poster named Brother Bill that he said began in January 2020.
"I just think it’s sucky that a billion dollar corporation can take something built off genuine fun and passion and capitalize off it for their financial gain and let people like us do the actual work of building it and making it what it is," Brother Bill, who does not divulge his real name, told The News on Thursday.
The slogan is not trademarked, so there was nothing legally that prevented Bud Light from using the slogan. Other team cans include catchphrases from team announcers or team-owned slogans.
Brother Bill received significant support from Bills fans. Here is a sampling:
Bud Light has partnered with 29 players across 27 teams, with the players expected to show off their Bud Light team packaging on social media before the season. Bud Light's player partner with the Bills is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
So what does "Bills By A Billion" actually mean?
"It’s supposed to be like a beacon of over-the-top hope that no matter what’s happening, no matter the opponent or game that I’m saying Bills by a billion, no matter what," Brother Bill said. "It kind of embodies what it is to be a Bills fan because we’re known for our endless optimism and passion and that’s what I wanted the slogan to be like something outrageous that couldn’t ever happen, but we almost convince ourselves into believing we could actually win by a billion.
"It grew and everyone started really running with it last year, which I love. I love that the fan base all has joined together almost like a rally cry and used it and as fans it is all of ours to say and do what we want."