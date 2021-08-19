Bud Light's 'Bills By A Billion' can and bottle design draws ire from fans

Bud Light is releasing specially branded Buffalo Bills bottles and cans as part of its annual NFL campaign.

The products, part of the #ForTheFans campaign, are available only in Western New York and are expected to be available locally by early next week.

According to a news release, Bud Light said the cans and bottles have “designs featuring personalized team rally cries to bring fans back together to cheer on their squad from the stadium, couch or bar.”

The design has quickly risen the ire of Bills fans, especially on social media, because of what they feel is an uncredited use of the tagline "Bills By A Billion," a creation of a Twitter poster named Brother Bill that he said began in January 2020.

"I just think it’s sucky that a billion dollar corporation can take something built off genuine fun and passion and capitalize off it for their financial gain and let people like us do the actual work of building it and making it what it is," Brother Bill, who does not divulge his real name, told The News on Thursday.