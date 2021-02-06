Bucs rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. follows in father's footsteps and beyond to Super Bowl LV

Antoine Winfield Jr. was pumped in April when the Minnesota safety was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I get to play with Tom Brady!’ ” Winfield Jr. recalled this week. “And my dad was like, ‘That’s the GOAT right there. You probably about to win you one.’ ”
Ten months later, Winfield and the Bucs are preparing to play the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, while his father, former Buffalo Bills first-round pick Antoine Winfield Sr., looks like a sage.
Brady, in his first season with the Bucs and widely dubbed the "greatest of all time," has advanced to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in 21 seasons and is seeking his seventh ring, while Winfield Jr., who has an outside chance at being named defensive rookie of the year at NFL Honors on Saturday, has attained a level of team success his father never enjoyed.
Winfield Jr. will wear custom cleats during the game, one of which features a photo of himself in a Bucs uniform and the word "FULFILLING," while the other depicts his father in a Minnesota Vikings uniform and the words "A LEGACY."
“It’s very special to get here,” Winfield Jr. said. “It’s super hard to get here. I always talk with my dad about it. He’s like, ‘Man, enjoy it, and go out here and win it, because you never know when you’re going to go back to the Super Bowl, if you go back to the Super Bowl.’
“He played 14 years and never went to the Super Bowl, so I’m really just grasping everything and taking everything in, like, ‘Wow. I’m in the Super Bowl my rookie year, which is incredible.’ But we’ve just got to make sure we can do everything possible to make sure we win it, because we never know when we’re going to be back in this situation.”
Winfield Sr. shared a photo of his son's cleats on his Instagram story Friday, writing, "Enough to make a grown man (crying emoji)." He later posted "Guess I'm with u every step u take Sunday ... Let's Get It."
Winfield Sr., who was available for an interview, also reached the playoffs as a rookie, but the Bills were stunned in the wild-card round, losing to the Tennessee Titans on the Music City Miracle.
It was his only playoff appearance in five seasons with Buffalo from 1999 through 2003.
The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback reached the postseason four more times, all with Minnesota, but never advanced beyond the NFC championship game in 2009, when the Vikings lost 31-28 to the New Orleans Saints.
He retired in 2013, but has been training his son since he was a young child and they still watch film together every day.
“My dad is like another coach,” Winfield Jr. said. “It’s just like having an extra meeting, but at home. Throughout the week, we’re watching first, second down, third down, going over situations and how I’m going to play different situations based on who we’re playing. We’ll get at least like an hour in a day of film together, just studying at home and him just giving me tips and clues on what I can do to play better or play different things and different looks. It’s been great having him, because he’s been a huge part of my success and being able to play at a high level.”
Winfield Jr., drafted 45th overall, started every game this season except for the Bucs’ NFC championship game victory at Green Bay, which the 5-foot-9-inch, 203-pound safety missed with an ankle injury suffered in the divisional round victory at New Orleans.
He returned to practice this week and will play in the Super Bowl.
Bucs safeties coach Nick Rapone said Winfield Jr. is more mature than most 21 year olds and has been extremely well-coached, attributes that allowed him to make a significant impact as a rookie.
“In training camp, he made a couple plays that I just said, ‘Wow,’ ” Rapone said. “He knew exactly where he was supposed to be, had the proper leverage and made the play. And I know it sounds routine, but just the first week of training camp, he just made play after play after play after play, and we’d go in the defensive room and I’d look at (defensive coordinator) Todd (Bowles) and Todd would look at me and we’d say, ‘Whoa. He’s accelerating faster than we thought.’ Because this is not an easy scheme to learn as a safety. It’s not. There’s a lot Todd puts on their plates. And it takes a little bit of time.”
Winfield Jr. put on a show during the regular season while playing 97% of the team’s defensive snaps and 19% of the snaps on special teams.
He finished with 94 tackles, three sacks, six pass breakups, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. One of those pass breakups came on a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in a 25-23 victory against the New York Giants in Week 8.
“He’s been consistent since the day he’s gotten here,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game. “He verbalizes so much out on the field, which most rookies just will not do – even second-year players. He’s talking, he’s communicating. He’s a baller. He’s got it in his bloodlines and there’s no stage that’s too big for him.”
Winfield Jr. had 12 tackles and a forced fumble in the Bucs’ playoff victories against Washington and New Orleans.
Fellow safety Jordan Whitehead was the first teammate Winfield Jr. met after being drafted.
“I knew he was legit when I had watched his film and worked out with him in the offseason when we weren’t allowed to come in the building,” Whitehead said. “I could tell just his mindset, his work ethic, his footwork, just everything, you could tell that he was going to be a great, great player.”
Bucs veteran linebacker Lavonte David said Winfield Jr. impressed from the start.
“When he first walked in, when we were doing walkthroughs as we got together as a team, you could hear him in the background talking and communicating,” David said, “and me being a vet, looking back and seeing like, ‘Man, I’ve got a young boy behind me talking like that?’ That’s a great thing to see. That gives me a lot of confidence, because a lot of times, young guys, they come in, they’re just trying to absorb as much as they can. They don’t really talk as much. But he came in and made an impact right away. You definitely could tell that he’s got some football pedigree in his system, especially from his dad, that kind of gives him that confidence.”
Winfield Jr. said playing in the Super Bowl “means everything,” especially since his father never reached this stage.
The rookie wouldn’t be here without his dad’s help.
“He started me off early,” Winfield Jr. said. “I would be in the backyard with him doing drills, the drills that he was doing. And throughout my high school, he was still there pretty much coaching me, watching film with me and just getting me prepared to get to this level.
“I watched him do it, and it was always great just seeing how he worked, how he studied film, how he would at night go and stretch and do his 50 push ups and 50 sit ups. And just different little things like that, I feel like, is what got me here. And just seeing his work ethic, I just try my best to do the same things that he did.”