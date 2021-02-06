Bucs rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. follows in father's footsteps and beyond to Super Bowl LV

“He played 14 years and never went to the Super Bowl, so I’m really just grasping everything and taking everything in, like, ‘Wow. I’m in the Super Bowl my rookie year, which is incredible.’ But we’ve just got to make sure we can do everything possible to make sure we win it, because we never know when we’re going to be back in this situation.”

Winfield Sr. shared a photo of his son's cleats on his Instagram story Friday, writing, "Enough to make a grown man (crying emoji)." He later posted "Guess I'm with u every step u take Sunday ... Let's Get It."

Winfield Sr., who was available for an interview, also reached the playoffs as a rookie, but the Bills were stunned in the wild-card round, losing to the Tennessee Titans on the Music City Miracle.

It was his only playoff appearance in five seasons with Buffalo from 1999 through 2003.

+13 20 years later: The Music City Miracle Twenty years ago on Jan. 8, 2000, the Buffalo Bills lost on one of the most surreal plays in NFL

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback reached the postseason four more times, all with Minnesota, but never advanced beyond the NFC championship game in 2009, when the Vikings lost 31-28 to the New Orleans Saints.

He retired in 2013, but has been training his son since he was a young child and they still watch film together every day.