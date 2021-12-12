Buccaneers 33, Bills 27: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 14: Buccaneers 33, Bills 27, overtime

At Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Observations: Valiant comeback effort falls short as Bills' defense can't stop Bucs in OT Seemingly left for dead at halftime Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, the Buffalo Bills rallied from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game, 27-27, and force overtime.

Plays of the game: Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman with a short pass that turned into a 58-yard game-winning touchdown after a tremendous second-half Buffalo rally forced overtime. Tremaine Edmunds lost Perriman in coverage and trailed the whole way.

Josh Allen ran for more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns, rallying the Bills from a 24-3 halftime deficit to tie the score at 27-27 on a Tyler Bass 25-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Allen rushed for one touchdown and threw two more scores, to Dawson Knox and Gabriel Davis, to close the deficit to 27-24 with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

For the record: Bills 7-6; Buccaneers 10-3.

Tom Brady passed Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL regular season history with a 20-yard pass to Mike Evans late in the first half. Evans was pushed out of bounds at the 2. Moments later, Brady scored on a quarterback sneak to give the Bucs a 24-3 lead at halftime.