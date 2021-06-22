Bryan Cox Jr. placed on injured reserve, Bills sign two defensive linemen

Buffalo Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. posted to social media Tuesday that he underwent successful surgery.
Cox, who turns 27 Friday, posted to his Instagram story with a photo of himself in the hospital with the message "pray for me please." About four hours later, he posted another message "out of surgery, everything went well … appreciate all of the prayers and good vibes sent my way."
Cox left the team's first practice of mandatory minicamp last week after suffering a left leg or foot injury. After being looked at by trainers and head coach Sean McDermott, he was carted off the field.
The Bills later announced that Cox had been placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
Cox played in one game for the Bills in 2020, being elevated from the practice squad before the Week 6 game against Kansas City. He finished with one tackle in the loss to the Chiefs before reverting back to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season.
The team also finalized an agreement with nose tackle Eli Ankou and announced the signing of Nazair Jones.
Ankou, originally from Ottawa, will be joining his seventh NFL team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017. Earlier this offseason, Ankou, 27, signed with Atlanta as a free agent, but was released in early June. He is listed at 6-3 and 325 pounds.
Jones, listed at 6-5 and 292, was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and played in 20 games over his first two seasons, recording 26 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback hits and an interception. Jones, 26, missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and was released in May 2020. He was not in the league last season.