Bryan Cox Jr. placed on injured reserve, Bills sign two defensive linemen

Ankou, originally from Ottawa, will be joining his seventh NFL team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017. Earlier this offseason, Ankou, 27, signed with Atlanta as a free agent, but was released in early June. He is listed at 6-3 and 325 pounds.

Jones, listed at 6-5 and 292, was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and played in 20 games over his first two seasons, recording 26 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback hits and an interception. Jones, 26, missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and was released in May 2020. He was not in the league last season.