Bruce Smith takes exception to Hall of Fame campaign for Tony Boselli

Bruce Smith isn’t thrilled that Tony Boselli will be among the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s eight-man Class of 2022 in August.

Promoters of Boselli’s bid to make the Hall of Fame often pointed to the star left tackle’s strong performance against Smith in a 1996 wild-card playoff game, won by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buffalo Bills’ all-time great and 2009 Hall of Fame inductee posted a lengthy Instagram message that said there was too much focus on that performance and it undermined the integrity of the hall’s selection process.

Wrote Smith:

“A large part of the campaign to promote Tony Boselli into the Hall of Fame seems to hyper focus on a single successful performance he had against me in a 1996 playoff game. On the one hand, I’m quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player’s game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF. But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall’s play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee.

“The HOF is an exclusive fraternity that follows a tacit code of conduct which fosters respect and brotherhood between its members. Given the opportunity, any Hall of Famer could use his credentials to boast about his dominance over another member, but such behavior is deemed inappropriate because of the friction and discord it could create within the group. Maintaining harmony and goodwill in the HOF is paramount, and it is precisely why player campaigns have historically been presented respectfully and thoughtfully, allowing the candidates stats and complete body of work to speak resoundingly for itself.

“Resorting to underhanded tactics, like targeting a HOFer and hyping a one-game matchup to bolster a nominee’s merit as some of Tony’s supporters have done, undermines the integrity of the Hall’s election process. It also invites otherwise unnecessary commentary and scrutiny around that candidate’s worthiness of becoming a member of the HOF. Since Tony’s advocates have slid headlong down this slippery slope and dragged me unwillingly along, I have a few thoughts to share.”

The 6-foot-7 Boselli was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft. He was a three-time first-team NFL All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. However, his career was cut short by injuries. He played only 91 games – essentially six full seasons, plus three games of a seventh season.

“Tony was a formidable opponent during his brief career, but I find it difficult to compare the totality of his body of work with those of the NFL’s greatest left tackles,” Smith wrote. “With the exception of the legendary Anthony Munoz; Jonathan Ogden, Willie Roaf and Walter Jones all protected the blind side of the quarterback for 12 seasons or more. In Jacksonville, Leon Searcy bore the arduous task of protecting Mark Burnell’s blindside, while Tony benefitted from protecting the extremely talented, mobile left-handed quarterback.”

Smith is the NFL’s all-time sack leader with 200, 171 of which came in 15 seasons with the Bills. Smith played 279 games over 19 seasons.

“During my 19 years in the NFL several outstanding LTs, such as Bruce Armstrong, Richmond Webb and Will Wolford all had stellar games against me. Perhaps they too would be wise to build HOF campaigns highlighting that fact.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.