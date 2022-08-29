Bruce Smith pushes commitment to East Side, memory of slain officer at charity golf event

The memory of Lt. Aaron W. Salter Jr. and the continuing needs of the East Side community both were at the forefront of Bruce Smith’s mind Monday morning.

The Buffalo Bills’ Hall of Fame defensive end was at Lockport Town & Country Club to host a charity golf tournament in the name of the slain retired Buffalo police officer killed in the Tops Markets massacre on May 14.

“We want to show our love and commitment to the East Side of Buffalo,” Smith said. “5/14 cannot be a day that is just an afterthought. It has to be a constant thought to keep strengthening this community and to provide this legacy of this hero, Lt. Aaron Salter Jr.

“Now that the national media is gone, now that some of the national leaders that have come to pay their respects and pray for the families are gone, here we are,” Smith said. “We plan on being here to support Aaron Salter Jr.’s legacy, supporting his scholarship fund.”

About 140 people signed up to play in the fundraiser, joining Smith and some of his fellow Bills greats – Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Darryl Talley, Steve Tasker, Leonard Smith and others. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was scheduled to attend the evening reception and dinner.

Sean Kirst: With Bruce Smith as ally, retired officers vow that Aaron Salter's sacrifice is never forgotten When retired Buffalo police officers Earl Perrin, Bradford Pitts and Nate Goldsmith announced their plans for a scholarship in honor and memory of their close friend, Aaron Salter Jr., they hoped they could raise enough money to help one graduating senior at Hutchinson Central Technical High School. But plans evolved.

The event will help fund the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Award, which will go to 10 Buffalo students whose mechanical and technical skills and passion mirror Salter’s.

Salter was one of the 10 people killed in the racist shooting. Salter excelled in technical and mechanical skills while a student at Hutchinson-Central Technical High School in the 1980s. The scholarship fund was founded by three of Salter’s close friends and former officers – Bradford Pitts, Earl Perrin and Nate Goldsmith.

“Some of the earliest lessons I learned in life were from my father, where he talked about there’s good people in the world, there’s bad people in the world and there’s evil people in the world,” said Smith, 59, the all-time sack leader in the NFL. “As a result of that, I learned the lessons of love, I learned the lessons of hate. It takes a lot more energy to hate someone than it does to love someone.

“The first way we can help change a community is through education,” Smith said. “I’m so happy to be a part of this, along with these men who have put this golf tournament, this scholarship and this gala and make it a reality."

Thomas, the Bills’ Hall of Fame running back, echoed Smith’s comments about the need to continue to improve services on the East Side.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries Bruce Smith channeled the grief Thursday felt by the residents of the neighborhood around the Tops Friendly Markets where 10 people were killed on Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that a tragedy like this had to happen on May 14 to get more people to recognize what was going on in the Black community,” he said. “But you know what? It’s all across the country. I know the people of Buffalo, when we put our minds to doing something, we do it all out. I think it’s going to be a case where efforts like this are going to continue for a number of years. Things do need to get better in the African American community. Hopefully it keeps building.”

Smith praised Paddock Chevrolet CEO Duane Paddock for contributing $100,000 to the scholarship fund.

“These kids have to realize they have an opportunity beyond what they might see in their own minds,” Paddock said. “We have to show them there are more opportunities that are out there for them. So this is what we need to grow on. It’s just not bringing dollars to the table, it’s about speaking to children, being involved in their lives and getting the world out that enough’s enough. This has all got to stop – this hatred.”

Talley, the Bills’ Wall of Fame linebacker, said his desire to help the community is strong as ever.

“It’s important for me to be here because these people have supported me in ways in which no one else has ever done,” he said. “They came out to see me play when I was 2-14 and 4-12. It’s just the right thing to do. I think it’s important we’re seen and we come out and show that we did stand for something ... and say, 'This isn’t right. We need to make corrections.' ”

Bills legend Bruce Smith to host golf tournament, gala for scholarship fund for Aaron Salter Jr. Salter, a former police officer who was working as a security guard at the Tops Markets on Jefferson, was among 10 people killed at the store May 14.

Salter was killed in gun battle with the accused gunman.

“Aaron was a hero,” Perrin said. “I could talk about how great he was as a police officer. I could talk about how great he was as a community person. Most importantly, he was a hero. He had the opportunity to leave. He was outside when the shooting began. He went back inside to try to help people out.”

Perrin said he’s committed to making the reach of the scholarship fund as big as possible.

“Bruce isn’t a native, but he picked up on the spirit of Buffalo,” Perrin said. “As soon as he heard about it, he called the next day. I met with him. ... We’re trying to make this an all-inclusive organization that has community services for mentoring. We’re looking to take this as far as we can go. We’re not going to just be a one-and-done organization.”

Asked what Salter would think about the number of people committed to his memory, Perrin had to pause.

“I think he’s thinking,” said Perrin, choking back emotion, “great job.”