Bruce Smith passes on knowledge to Bills rookies Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham

Boogie Basham wanted something to watch while waiting for the NFL draft. He ended up checking out some Bruce Smith highlight videos.
As fate would have it, Basham soon not only found himself on Smith’s former team, but talking directly to him.
After the Bills drafted Greg Rousseau and Basham in the first and second rounds, respectively, the two rookies joined Smith on a Zoom call to start building a relationship. The Hall of Fame defensive end welcomed them to the franchise, and then the football conversations started.
On Tuesday, Smith was out at practice, giving the rookies more advice. He was in town for the annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Tournament and is spending a few days around the Bills' facility. Some of what he shares reaffirms things that Rousseau and Basham already have heard.
“Having a Hall of Famer, he's pretty much saying the same thing as the coaches are saying,” Basham said. “But hearing it from him – him and the coaches coming together and giving physical tools of what they want us to do, it's just great hearing from more than just one person.”
But there are times where Smith can get more specific. A lot comes down to hands. When Smith came to Buffalo, he watched how teammate Ben Williams used his hands and asked questions. It changed the way Smith tried to break down the opposing offensive line.
“Those are the things that made me who I am today," Smith said. "So I'm trying to pass on some of that knowledge to these young guys.”
Smith checks in with veteran players, too, like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. He’ll watch film on the rookies to see more of their tendencies. He knows some of it will take time, but also thinks they can accelerate that process with support. Smith pointed to defensive line coach Eric Washington’s “great job” working with the group as well.
Rousseau, who turned 21 in April, was not born when Smith was playing for the Bills. While he admires all that Smith accomplished across his career, he learned about it well after the fact.
“He means a lot to the franchise, for sure. He's a legend here in Buffalo, and across the whole entire league,” Rousseau said. “I watched ‘A Football Life’ video on Bruce Smith once, I know a little bit about him.”
“A dude who had 200 sacks being able to give you some advice, it’s awesome,” he added.
Smith compiled those 200 sacks across 19 seasons, 15 with the Bills. Naturally, he wants to see the Bills build off the 38 sacks they had as a team last season, good for 16th in the league. Smith thinks that with the revamped roster, that’s quite attainable.
“If we can get out of Boogie and Greg – and even give some of the other guys some pointers – if we can get 10 or 12 more sacks this year, that will put us right at the top,” Smith said.
“That was our missing element. We’ve got to have a consistent pass rush, with four guys, that takes a lot of the stress off of (defensive coordinator) Leslie Frazier, and having a call so many blitzes and exposing, potentially, so many defensive backs,” he added.
Now, Rousseau and Basham are one preseason game away from seeing how their preparation translates to the regular season. Both admit they’re still working through some of the things that they learned in the win against Chicago, but they know they have a strong support system backing them.
“From my perspective, I see a lot of great things unfolding right before our very eyes,” Smith said.