Browns' J.C. Tretter: 'The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over'

Tretter didn't accept the logic of the league's efforts to shift to in-person offseason programs this year.

"The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over, or when we get to stop caring about Covid," Tretter said. "Covid is still out there, our players do not want to catch it still. There are plenty of guys that have talked about issues that they've felt for a long time after catching Covid. (Browns defensive end) Myles (Garrett) being one of them. He talked all year about how he felt that was still bothering him. So, guys don't want to catch something and make themselves vulnerable to that in the middle of unnecessary practices in the springtime that could impact them during games in the fall."

Tretter cited statistics from 2020, including a 30% reduction in concussions and a 23% reduction in missed-time injuries, as support for maintaining the virtual offseason approach that included eliminating preseason games.

"It's important to highlight that information because what it also shows is that we had an extremely successful, competitive season, too," Tretter said. "And the decrease in practice time, the virtual offseason, the acclimation, all that stuff that was dictated by science to keep us healthy, it worked in keeping us healthy and we had more competitive games, more scoring, higher performance, more parity, more drama than really any year.