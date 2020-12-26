Broncos cornerback fined for punching Bills' Gabriel Davis

Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia was fined $5,082 for punching Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis in last Saturday's Bills win against the Broncos, NFL Network reported.

The punch, after a play near the goal line in the second half, led to his ejection from the game.

"I’m very disappointed in Michael there, losing his cool. I didn’t see it, but the officials say he threw a punch and that’s an automatic ejection. So that’s disappointing," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the game. He said during the week that he and Ojemudia spoke and that the response was out of character for the young player.

Micheal Ojemudia was ejected for throwing a punch at Gabriel Davis.