Broncos cornerback fined for punching Bills' Gabriel Davis
Broncos cornerback fined for punching Bills' Gabriel Davis

  • Updated
Bills 49ers Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) scores a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore (33) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

 AP Photo / Rick Scuteri

Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia was fined $5,082 for punching Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis in last Saturday's Bills win against the Broncos, NFL Network reported.

The punch, after a play near the goal line in the second half, led to his ejection from the game. 

"I’m very disappointed in Michael there, losing his cool. I didn’t see it, but the officials say he threw a punch and that’s an automatic ejection. So that’s disappointing," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the game. He said during the week that he and Ojemudia spoke and that the response was out of character for the young player. 

Yes, it looks as if Davis might have stuck his fingers in Ojemudia's facemask while they were battling on the goal line, but Ojemudia retaliated. You can see Davis step away from the incident immediately and point at Ojemudia to get the official's attention. 

Later, when the Bills returned to the huddle, Davis can be seen explaining what happened to his teammates, with a sly smile. 

