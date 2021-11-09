Broken Bills table of Magnolia Park leads to standoff with HOA in North Carolina

I’ve had fans all over the country show me their support, lawyers who have literally volunteered to take my case if I wanted to take it to court, some fans have even offered to contribute to a GoFundMe to pay the fines. It’s incredible and my phone has been pinging nonstop for days since my tweet. But I will say now that it would be kind of a cool idea to contribute any excess funds to the Patricia Allen Fund (at Oishei Children's Hospital) if it got to that point.

Bottom line is I’m not above standing my ground with an HOA because I know it’s a battle seldom ever won. But I love the Bills and I love the happiness and togetherness they bring to their fans each and every week. So if it means not being able to travel to a game or stop by the tavern on the tracks and being forced to watch the games from my couch to afford the fine, it’s money well spent.

I want put a positive spin on this at the end of the day and bring light to a good cause and a few laughs. Because that’s what Mafia is: it’s family.