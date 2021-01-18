Brian Daboll provides little clarity on his coach future, plus four more Bills takeaways

Anyone looking for clarity on whether Brian Daboll will leave the Buffalo Bills for a head-coach position found little of it Monday.
As he consistently has since his name started to make the rounds as a head-coach candidate, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator largely sidestepped all questions about the topic Monday.
“I'm going to say the same thing I've said the last few weeks: I'm privileged and honored to be here and working for this organization,” Daboll said. “Everything that I have and we have, it's important, is focused on what we need to do this week, which is a big game against Kansas City. Humbled, honored to have some opportunities. The ultimate goal is to become a head coach one day, but that's not on the agenda right now for me. It's doing everything that I can do to help our team be the best they can be this week. That's what it's always been. That's what it'll always be.”
Daboll was thought to be a favorite – perhaps even the front runner – for the Los Angeles Chargers’ job, but that went to Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.
“I appreciate the question, but really, really focused on what we need to do this week,” Daboll said. “Great challenge for us against this team. Very, very good football team. We're going to have to do a lot of work to get ready to play this week and have a good week of practice. All eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs, nothing more.”
Daboll had interviewed last Sunday with the Chargers and New York Jets, who selected San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Salah as their next coach last week.
Various reports Monday suggested that with the Chargers no longer an option, Daboll will be back with the Bills for the 2021 season. There are openings with the Eagles and Texans still, but Daboll has not interviewed with either team to this point.
“I’m confident it will not affect our preparation,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of the will-he-stay-or-will-he-go conversation surrounding Daboll. “Brian’s a professional. Brian and I have had conversations. I’ll keep those conversations private.
“I think Brian is very qualified to become a head coach and sometimes things happen where a lot of factors get involved in those selections and decisions. At the end of the day, we’re happy to have Brian with us for as long as he’s been with us and hopefully moving forward as well. He’s a valuable member of our staff.”
Here are four more observations from Monday’s video conference calls with McDermott, Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Kyle Brandt isn’t just on board the Buffalo Bills’ hype train – he might be conducting it.
1. Frazier went way back to come up with a comparison for the Chiefs’ offense. From 1978-83, the San Diego Chargers led the NFL in passing yards under coach Don Coryell, who used a vertical passing offense that was ahead of its time.
“When I watch them, sometimes I do think of the ‘Air Coryell’ days where the Chargers with Dan Fouts at the helm were just lighting people up,” Frazier said. “It was hard for defenses to defend the offense when they were hitting their stride. When I’m watching the Chiefs, I think about them. They have so many weapons, much like those Chargers did under Don Coryell. It’s a challenge for any defense. They’ve got weapons everywhere, in the backfield, tight end, wide receiver, probably a future Hall of Fame quarterback. And they can score in a hurry.”
2. The Bills are back in a comfortable role. The Chiefs are 3-point favorites, which is exactly how McDermott would like it to stay.
“I think that's human nature a little bit, right? When people doubt you and say you can't do things and you're not good enough,” he said. “I'm glad our guys have that approach.”
“Our guys are competitors,” added Daboll. “They put a lot into it. We try just to stay focused here in the building on what we need to do. There's a lot of opinions out there about a lot of different things. The best thing we can do is go out there and have a good week of practice, preparation. Go out there and play well on Sunday when the game kicks off. It's a challenging game. It's a challenging team. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.”
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid continued to offer some optimistic signals Monday about that status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
3. As you might expect, it’s been radio silence between McDermott and Chiefs coach Andy Reid. McDermott, as you know, got his start on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia and considers the Chiefs’ coach one of the biggest influences in his coaching career. That doesn’t mean they’re spending this week catching up, though.
“He texted me the week before, after the Colts win, I’m sure when he had the bye and a little bit more time on his hands,” McDermott said. “That’s the nature of our schedule as coaches. We kind of stick to our own team's schedule.”
4. The Bills have an eye on the weather forecast. Early reports call for the temperature dropping to 30 degrees, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Perhaps more importantly, forecasted winds are light, just 5-10 mph.
“You always are aware of that when you’re getting ready to play a team, of how the wind blows in the stadium,” Daboll said. “And you go back and you do your research of times you’ve played there and if that’s the case, then you make adjustments. But we’ve got a quarterback who can cut it through there pretty good. It was pretty windy here the other night. The ball sailed a couple times when we put it up over the top, but I have a lot of confidence in Josh’s ability to throw the football in any condition.”