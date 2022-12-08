Brian Daboll, Nick Sirianni focused on game, but two WNY natives facing off? 'A little bit cool'

The 2012 Kansas City Chiefs in general and their offense in particular were dreadful. They had only two wins – tied for fewest in the NFL. They scored only 13.2 points per game – worst in the league. And their quarterbacks threw 20 interceptions – second most.

But amid the misery, a relationship was created between two Western New York natives who previously didn’t know each other aside from the occasional pregame greeting.

Brian Daboll was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator and Nick Sirianni the receivers coach. A decade and many stops later, Daboll (West Seneca/St. Francis) and Sirianni (Jamestown/Southwestern) are the head coaches of the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Entering their first meeting as head coaches on Sunday, the Giants are sixth in the NFC and third in the NFC East (7-4-1) in Daboll’s first season, and the Eagles are first in the league, conference and division (11-1) in Sirianni’s second season.

Two unrelated head coaches from the same part of the country facing each other? Sounds rare, and it is. The closest current parallel is Miami’s Mike McDaniel and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, both of whom grew up in the Denver area.

During phone interviews with The Buffalo News on Wednesday morning (Daboll following a team meeting) and Wednesday night (Sirianni on his drive home from the office), the coaches detailed their mutual admiration.

But isn’t this kind of neat?

“He’s probably so locked in and I’m so locked in going about our business of getting our teams ready … do I think it’s a little bit cool? For sure,” Sirianni said. “Human nature thinks that, just being from Western New York and knowing a lot of the same places and similar people. A little bit of that, but we know we have a job to do.”

'Plays are plays,' but Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's creativity flourishes Daboll’s ability to call plays is only part of what will make him an attractive head-coaching candidate after the season, but for now, with the Bills, his evolution as a coordinator and a play-caller has been a crucial ingredient in the Bills’ 4-1 start.

Said Daboll: “I know it’s probably a cool story. You’re playing the best team in the league right now and has the best record and is scoring a lot of points and doing things on defense that cause issues. We know our work is cut out for us. It’s more about the team than thinking about that.”

Daboll is 47 years old and Sirianni 41 so they never competed against each other in high school or when Daboll moved on to the University of Rochester and Sirianni to Mount Union (Ohio). Daboll entered the NFL in 2000 with New England and Sirianni in 2009 with Kansas City. Among Daboll’s fellow St. Francis alums include league executives Tom Telesco, Chris Polian, Dave Caldwell and Kyle Smith.

Add Sirianni into the regional mix and why has this area become a cradle of NFL personnel?

“Sports are really important in Western New York and no matter where you’re from, you’re influenced by people,” Sirianni said. “Somewhere along the line, Brian worked for somebody or played for somebody that influenced him to be a coach. I was influenced by my dad.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Upon graduating from college, Daboll and Sirianni each started the nomadic life of a young coach.

Daboll worked at William & Mary and Michigan State for a combined three years before joining the Patriots (seven years), New York Jets (two), Cleveland Browns (two), Miami (one), Kansas City (one), the Patriots again (four), Alabama (one) and the Bills (four).

Sirianni started his career at Mount Union (two), followed by IUPUI in Indianapolis (three), the Chiefs (four), the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (five) and Indianapolis (three).

Sirianni was on the Chiefs’ staff and stayed on when coach Romeo Crennel recommended him to Daboll, the new offensive coordinator.

Nick Sirianni takes family coaching legacy from Jamestown to highest level with Eagles On Friday, Nick Sirianni was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The season in Daboll’s coaching lab was immeasurable for Sirianni, who was an NFL lead position coach for the first time.

“Just taught me a lot about the game of football as far as defensive structures, the way to attack defenses and we talked a lot about wide receiver play,” Sirianni said. “I just learned a different level of detail from him. I felt like I had a good feel for how offensive football went and he brought me to another level for how defensive football went. Being around him was really beneficial for me as a coach and grew me as a coach.”

Said Daboll: “I had a very high opinion of Nick. You could see his intelligence, his ability to teach and communicate with the players and his understanding of the position he was coaching. He held his players accountable, but the players appreciated that he really cared about them. I’ve worked in this business for a long time and there are just some people you work with that you can say, ‘That guy’s got it.’ ”

Crennel was fired after the 2012 season and Daboll moved back for a second tour with New England and Sirianni to the Chargers, where he connected with former Bills quarterback Frank Reich, who was on the staff. Reich made Sirianni a coordinator with Indianapolis in 2018.

Daboll said he and Sirianni didn’t come too close to working with each other again.

“I always thought if I got the opportunity to run my own program, he would be somebody I would definitely want to work with again just because he’s really good at what he does,” Daboll said.

Sirianni was the first to get a head-coaching job, replacing Doug Pederson in Philadelphia last year. Daboll concluded a successful four-year coordinator run with the Bills and was hired by the Giants and new general manager Joe Schoen (formerly the Bills’ assistant general manager).

When digging into the video this week, Daboll sees Sirianni’s stamp on the Eagles and vice versa.

“Absolutely,” Daboll said. “Tough. Competitive. Smart. Attack. His fingerprints are all over it. They’ve done a good job there with (general manager) Howie (Roseman) putting pieces there and I think what Nick does, he finds the strengths his players have and he knows how to use his players and put them in the best positions. They have great competitive stamina and Nick is the same way.”

Said Sirianni: “Brian is so detailed in what he does. He’s going to coach the guys hard and they’re going to be disciplined and they’re not screwing it up. They’ve got a good team, they don’t turn the ball over (12, tied for third-fewest) and you see his fingerprints on that because he forced me to be more detailed. Guys are playing well, playing sound and playing good situational football because of who Brian is as a coach.”