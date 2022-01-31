Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bobby Johnson reportedly set to depart Bills for Giants

Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has generated a lot of attention on both sides of the state. It’s believed Dorsey is a strong candidate to become an offensive coordinator, either with the Bills or under Daboll with the Giants.

Daboll also didn’t directly answer whether he’ll call plays in New York – an important detail when considering who his offensive coordinator will be.

“It’s going to be dependent on the players, that’s first and foremost,” he said. “Each place I’ve been, and particularly, I’d say, these last four years with Josh (Allen), we tried to develop a system that was conducive to his skillset, along with the other pieces that we added. That’ll be a work in progress. In terms of the play calling, I think that’s a work in progress, too. We’ll see who the offensive coordinator is, who the rest of the staff is and then we’ll talk about that as we get going through OTAs and minicamps, but it’ll be important. That position, that offensive coordinator position, will be an important position for us.”

In meeting with a smaller group of reporters later in the day, Schoen said his preference would be for Daboll to manage the game and not have to call plays.