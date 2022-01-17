Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier balance potential life-changing interviews with playoff preparations

Bills coach Sean McDermott has been through this process before, when he interviewed for head-coaching openings while serving as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. He said the Bills try to make the interview process organized so it’s efficient for their organization, while allowing Daboll and Frazier the time they need to focus and prepare on the interviews.

“You’ve got to be able to compartmentalize some of that stuff. I think it’s just one of those things you’re going to have to be a professional about it, and be smart with your time, efficient with your time,” he said. “Also, the prep for things like that happens in the offseason. That’s when you should be prepping anyway, at least the bulk of it. Now it’s about maybe fine-tuning it at best, but the reality of it is if you haven’t been preparing, you’re probably not going to do all that you want to do in that interview. But the focus needs to be on our game this week and on the Chiefs at this point.”

Had the Bills’ proposed rule change been implemented, it would have been a more level playing field for all involved, but it was probably going to be a tough sell since teams want to get going with their offseason plans as soon as possible. Ultimately, there is no easy solution.

“I think they do a good job here of allotting the time that you can use to speak to another club, but you quickly turn the page,” Daboll said. “This has been a few years that we've talked about this. It's pretty easy to get your focus where you need to get your focus, which is strictly on the Kansas City Chiefs.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.