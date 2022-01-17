Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier balance potential life-changing interviews with playoff preparations

Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills proposed an NFL rule change that would have prevented interviews for coaching and front-office positions until after the league’s conference championship games had been played. Those hires would not have been allowed to be made until after the Super Bowl.
The thought process was easy to follow: Assistant coaches from teams that make deep playoff runs, like the Bills did last year and hope to this year, are at a disadvantage because those teams with vacancies may not want to wait to make a hire.
The NFL not only didn’t implement the change, it went the other way. Owners instead voted to allow the interview process to start in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Although that change didn’t seem to impact the timeline much, the hiring cycle is in full swing now, with a whopping eight head-coaching jobs and four general manager positions currently vacant.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are firmly in the mix. Daboll interviewed Sunday with both the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, and although there have been no reports linking him to the Giants, a report in the New York Daily News on Monday suggested the team is “very interested” in Daboll, perhaps as part of a package deal with Joe Schoen, the Bills’ assistant general manager. Schoen has interviewed for the GM job with both Chicago and the Giants this year.
The timing of the entire process isn’t ideal. Not for the Bills, who surely would prefer every ounce of Daboll’s and Frazier’s time and energy be spent preparing for Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not for the teams with openings, who may have to wait to hire their desired candidate. Not for Daboll and Frazier, who are forced to juggle prepping for a job interview to be one of just 32 coaches at the pinnacle of their profession – the ultimate career goal – while doing their current jobs to the best of their abilities.
“Yeah, it’s a good question. For me, it’s all about the games that we have and that’s how I approached last week leading up to our New England game, just making sure I stayed locked in on what we had to get done against that particular team,” Frazier said Monday. “I’m not the type of person that can divide my mind and switch gears, so I had to stay locked in and then after the game I started looking at some things, that was when I got home, it was about 1 o’clock in the morning.
“So I went through some things at that point and just did the best that I could. But I couldn’t neglect what I had to do in preparation for our ball game. It won’t be any different this week. I have to really stay locked in on what we have to get done. It’s hard to look at another team for me personally and stay focused on what I have to get done. So, for me, it’s all about this opponent and then you shift gears once that time comes. But, for me, it’s been locking in on the Kansas City Chiefs.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott has been through this process before, when he interviewed for head-coaching openings while serving as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. He said the Bills try to make the interview process organized so it’s efficient for their organization, while allowing Daboll and Frazier the time they need to focus and prepare on the interviews.
“You’ve got to be able to compartmentalize some of that stuff. I think it’s just one of those things you’re going to have to be a professional about it, and be smart with your time, efficient with your time,” he said. “Also, the prep for things like that happens in the offseason. That’s when you should be prepping anyway, at least the bulk of it. Now it’s about maybe fine-tuning it at best, but the reality of it is if you haven’t been preparing, you’re probably not going to do all that you want to do in that interview. But the focus needs to be on our game this week and on the Chiefs at this point.”
Had the Bills’ proposed rule change been implemented, it would have been a more level playing field for all involved, but it was probably going to be a tough sell since teams want to get going with their offseason plans as soon as possible. Ultimately, there is no easy solution.
“I think they do a good job here of allotting the time that you can use to speak to another club, but you quickly turn the page,” Daboll said. “This has been a few years that we've talked about this. It's pretty easy to get your focus where you need to get your focus, which is strictly on the Kansas City Chiefs.”