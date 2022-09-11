Brian Daboll feeling the love from Buffalo and beyond after gutsy Giants win in debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the New York Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and making St. Francis graduate and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.
Daboll didn’t hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the 2-point conversion, which snapped the Giants’ skid of five straight losses in season openers.
The Titans, the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record a year ago, had a chance to win as time expired. But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left after making two field goals earlier against one of his former teams.
Barkley ran for 164 yards and a 4-yard TD, his best game since Dec. 22, 2019, after topping 100 yards rushing only once in 13 games last season. He got the Giants going with a 68-yard run to set up his TD. Even though the Giants botched the snap on the extra point, that didn’t bother New York.
Daboll was feeling the love from Buffalo, from Giants fans and around the league after the victory.
Here's a sampling:
