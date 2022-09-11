Brian Daboll feeling the love from Buffalo and beyond after gutsy Giants win in debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the New York Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and making St. Francis graduate and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.

Daboll didn’t hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the 2-point conversion, which snapped the Giants’ skid of five straight losses in season openers.

The Titans, the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record a year ago, had a chance to win as time expired. But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left after making two field goals earlier against one of his former teams.

Barkley ran for 164 yards and a 4-yard TD, his best game since Dec. 22, 2019, after topping 100 yards rushing only once in 13 games last season. He got the Giants going with a 68-yard run to set up his TD. Even though the Giants botched the snap on the extra point, that didn’t bother New York.

It was a big improvement for a team whose longest run in 2021 was a 46-yarder by Barkley, with its longest pass play a 60-yarder to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Daboll was feeling the love from Buffalo, from Giants fans and around the league after the victory.

Here's a sampling:

