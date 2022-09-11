Brian Daboll dedicates win in Giants' debut to grandparents who raised him in West Seneca

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the New York Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and making St. Francis graduate and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.

Daboll didn’t hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the 2-point conversion, which snapped the Giants’ skid of five straight losses in season openers.

The Titans, the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record a year ago, had a chance to win as time expired. But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left after making two field goals earlier against one of his former teams.

Daboll told a smal group of reporters after the game that his inspiration was his late grandparents who raised him in West Seneca. Daboll wears a silver chain around his neck a silver cross and a small urn with the ashes of his grandmother Ruth Kirsten, who died last September at age 86.

His grandfather, Chris, died just three weeks after the woman he was married to for 68 years. Daboll and the Bills were on their way to Nashville for a game against the Titans. Daboll was on the plane when he got word from his wife, Beth, that Chris Kirsten had died at age 95.

“I said to him, ‘Hey, your ass better be here when I get back.’ I left, I got on the airplane, my wife started blowing me up (with texts). I said, ‘Just tell me.’ She said, ‘He’s gone,'" an emotional Daboll told reporters, including NJ.com's Steve Politi on Sunday.

Daboll's grandparents had lived in the same house for more than a half-century and had raised Brian there after he was born in Welland, Ontario. Chris had served for nearly 30 years as the groundskeeper at West Seneca West.

Daboll was feeling the love from Buffalo, from Giants fans and around the league after the victory.

