Breaking down the relevance: Bills ranked 25th in height and weight in 2020

The Buffalo Bills were small at wide receiver, running back, defensive line and defensive backs in 2020. They were big at quarterback and offensive line.

Overall, the Bills ranked 25th in the NFL in overall height, 25th in weight and 21st in body mass index, according to a study by Football Outsiders. The rankings are weighted based on the number of snaps each player saw in the 2020 season.

What does it mean? Big or small isn’t necessarily good or bad. Talented, obviously, always is good. Fast usually is good.

Nevertheless, the rankings reinforce a few truths about the Bills’ roster.

• The Bills were fourth in quarterback height and third in weight due to 6-foot-5, 237-pound Josh Allen. Former Bills failed QB EJ Manuel was almost identical in size to Allen. Still, talent plus size is very good, because big quarterbacks usually have better durability than small or slender quarterbacks.

