Breakdown of Josh Allen's giant contract extension

The Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension on Friday. The deal gets tacked on to the two remaining years that were on Allen's rookie contract, signed in 2018.

Allen gets a signing bonus of $16.5 million, which gets spread out for salary cap purposes from 2021 through 2025. He gets a $42.4 million option bonus in 2022 that gets spread out through 2026.

Here are his base salaries and his salary cap figures for each year, according to Spotrac:

Year: Base Pay Cap Figure

2021: $920,000 $10.21M

2022: $4.1M $16.38M

2023: $27.5M $39.78M

2024: $23.5M $41.78M

2025: $14.0M $51.28M

2026: $22.5M $46.98M

2027: $14.0M $40.00M

2028: $15.5M $41.55M

