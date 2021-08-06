Breakdown of Josh Allen's giant contract extension

The Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension on Friday. The deal gets tacked on to the two remaining years that were on Allen's rookie contract, signed in 2018.
Allen gets a signing bonus of $16.5 million, which gets spread out for salary cap purposes from 2021 through 2025. He gets a $42.4 million option bonus in 2022 that gets spread out through 2026.
Here are his base salaries and his salary cap figures for each year, according to Spotrac:
Year: Base Pay Cap Figure
2021: $920,000 $10.21M
2022: $4.1M $16.38M
2023: $27.5M $39.78M
2024: $23.5M $41.78M
2025: $14.0M $51.28M
2026: $22.5M $46.98M
2027: $14.0M $40.00M
2028: $15.5M $41.55M
