Breakdown of Josh Allen's giant contract extension
Breakdown of Josh Allen's giant contract extension

Buffalo Bills training camp

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a long pass in practice.

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension on Friday. The deal gets tacked on to the two remaining years that were on Allen's rookie contract, signed in 2018.

Here is a breakdown of the contract by year, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com:

Allen gets a signing bonus of $16.5 million, which gets spread out for salary cap purposes from 2021 through 2025. He gets a $42.4 million option bonus in 2022 that gets spread out through 2026.

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Jay Skurski

Here are his base salaries and his salary cap figures for each year, according to Spotrac:

Year: Base Pay     Cap Figure

2021: $920,000    $10.21M

2022: $4.1M         $16.38M

2023: $27.5M       $39.78M

2024: $23.5M       $41.78M

2025: $14.0M       $51.28M

2026: $22.5M       $46.98M

2027: $14.0M       $40.00M

2028: $15.5M       $41.55M

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

