Brandon Powell ready to step into Andre Roberts' shoes as Bills' primary returner

Brandon Powell’s path to the NFL started in a fairly common place.
Powell, the Bills’ newest wide receiver, is from Deerfield Beach, Fla., the talent-rich area just north of Fort Lauderdale that has produced a bevy of talented players, including his new teammate in Buffalo, running back Devin Singletary.
“Our town alone, we've got like seven players who made it to the NFL,” Powell said in a recent phone conversation with The Buffalo News. “It's so small, but it just shows how much we like to work down here.”
Powell, 25, is a couple of years older than the 23-year-old Singletary, so they were in different weight classes growing up, but their games were held at the same park and their houses were walking distance from each other.
“I used to watch him play and I'm pretty sure he used to watch me play,” Powell said. “Once everybody went off to college, we lost communication, but now being in Buffalo with another guy from the same area, it'll be a good feeling.”
Powell will have another friendly face in the Bills’ locker room, having played in college with Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. at Florida. Before signing with the Bills, Powell reached out to Singletary and Cox to get a scouting report on his new team.
“Just talking to them about how it is up there, they both said the same thing – it's all work,” Powell said. “Going into my fourth year in the league, I think that's something that I'll benefit from, going somewhere where they love to work. That's why I chose the Buffalo Bills.”
As for why the Bills chose Powell, start with special teams. Andre Roberts’ decision to sign with Houston as an unrestricted free agent opened a big hole in the lineup. Roberts made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons as the primary returner, handling kickoffs and punts.
Support Local Journalism
Powell did both of those jobs last season with the Atlanta Falcons, returning 17 punts for 153 yards and 17 kickoffs for 343 yards. His punt return average of 9.0 yards per attempt would have ranked tied for eighth in the NFL had he qualified, just behind Roberts’ average of 9.9.
Not bad for a relative novice to the role.
“I never really did it in college,” Powell said. “It was a shocker when you go from playing straight offense and now your role is catching punts, but you know, I embraced that role. I watched a lot of film, watched a lot of returners and I was blessed to be in Detroit my rookie year with Jamal Agnew, who I learned a lot from. That was my main thing coming into Buffalo was just punt return first, catch all the punts you can. Let your work show off and hopefully you can find a role on offense.”
It sounds simple, but job No. 1 for Powell will be simply to field the ball cleanly. That’s something Roberts did very well. Knowing when to call for a fair catch, attempt a return or let the ball bounce is a big, but underrated, part of being a punt returner.
“Especially having a high-powered offense like Buffalo has. Getting the ball back to the offense, that's the main job,” he said. "That's my process going out there. If you've got room, you've got room, but the main focus is knowing where you are on the field, knowing where the ball is being punted. There is a lot that goes into catching punts, but the main thing I'm focused on is getting the ball back to our offense, not turning the ball over.”
Powell knows nothing is guaranteed in Buffalo. The Bills have a stacked roster coming off an appearance in the AFC championship game. Powell will most likely be competing for the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver job on the 53-man roster.
“It was basically the first team that gave me an offer to keep playing football. That's all I looked for,” he said. “I didn't really get into the roster, what they have. If you work hard, you're going to play. You're going to excel. That was my mindset when I heard the Buffalo Bills wanted to sign me. It was just, 'Let's go to work.' It doesn't matter who they have on the team.
“When you go to a team that got into the playoffs, the game before the Super Bowl, all that work is going to pay off. In tough moments when you need somebody to pull through and you've been working hard all year, it builds you for those moments. That's just what I'm looking forward to.”
In 21 career games, Powell has 23 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came last year for the Falcons. Operating mostly out of the slot, Powell is excited to get a chance to watch Cole Beasley up close. When he was in college at Florida, one of his coaches would cut up video of Beasley, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman for Powell to study, because the Gators ran some of the same option routes in their offense.