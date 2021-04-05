Brandon Powell ready to step into Andre Roberts' shoes as Bills' primary returner

“Especially having a high-powered offense like Buffalo has. Getting the ball back to the offense, that's the main job,” he said. "That's my process going out there. If you've got room, you've got room, but the main focus is knowing where you are on the field, knowing where the ball is being punted. There is a lot that goes into catching punts, but the main thing I'm focused on is getting the ball back to our offense, not turning the ball over.”

Powell knows nothing is guaranteed in Buffalo. The Bills have a stacked roster coming off an appearance in the AFC championship game. Powell will most likely be competing for the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver job on the 53-man roster.

“It was basically the first team that gave me an offer to keep playing football. That's all I looked for,” he said. “I didn't really get into the roster, what they have. If you work hard, you're going to play. You're going to excel. That was my mindset when I heard the Buffalo Bills wanted to sign me. It was just, 'Let's go to work.' It doesn't matter who they have on the team.

“When you go to a team that got into the playoffs, the game before the Super Bowl, all that work is going to pay off. In tough moments when you need somebody to pull through and you've been working hard all year, it builds you for those moments. That's just what I'm looking forward to.”