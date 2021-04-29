Brandon Beane's new draft goal: Finding a way to sustain success

At No. 30, the Bills are in a spot that other teams could target for a trade, because players chosen in the first round have a team-controlled fifth-year option on their contract.

“I would be surprised if we don’t get some calls for 30, we just have to make a judgement about how we see the board and if we’re willing to give it up,” Beane said.

“I can tell you this, if there's a good player there, we're not trading down. … You trade down six or seven spots, there's no guarantee that player’s still going to be there if you've got quite a wide gap on your board of who the next player would be. Now, the inverse of that is, to me, if our first round’s completely wiped out of players, and maybe the top of the two is wiped out also, then you're really trying to trade back to maximize your value. Doesn't mean you'll be able to do it, but that's when you would consider doing that.”

On the other hand, Beane also has to consider how many of the potentially seven draft picks have a reasonable chance of making an already deep roster. If the answer is less than seven, trading up makes more sense.