Brandon Beane's new draft goal: Finding a way to sustain success

The NFL draft is the lifeblood of any organization.
The transfusion of young talent is the best way for teams to not only rebuild, but as is the case with the Buffalo Bills, reload.
In three years on the job, General Manager Brandon Beane has built a championship-caliber roster. The Bills’ 2020 season ended just a game short of the Super Bowl, and the general sense is that with quarterback Josh Allen entering his fourth season, the team’s window to get there is wide open.
It’s tempting, then, to look at this year’s draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland and continues through Saturday, through the lens of what can help the Bills most this season.
Beane, however, knows he can’t make that mistake. The focus of the draft has shifted in Buffalo. The goal of finding a franchise quarterback – the first and most important task for any new front office – has been achieved. Now, it’s about finding ways to sustain success.
Beane has made 20 trades that involve draft picks. That includes four that he made during the NFL draft. Here is the rundown of his
“We're going to try to take the best football player we can take. We really are,” Beane said last week during his annual pre-draft news conference. “You'd love to say, 'Hey, this guy's going to come in and start right away, Day 1,' but it's going to depend on which position it is.
“I do think there are some positions if it worked out that way that maybe not definitely start, but you could say, 'This guy's got a shot.' I think there's some other guys we have on the board, where we're going: 'This guy's one heck of a player, but he's not going to start Day 1, but we will count on him and maybe in a year he's going to be the starter.' We'll have a player that's on the last year of their deal, and he'll kind of back up that player, learn from him, compete with him, but we don't necessarily expect him to start. We'll think long term more than short term.”
What’s to come
That long-term view is a necessity for the Bills. The big reason why is because Allen is on the cusp of a contract extension that figures to be worth $40 million annually.
The contract can be structured in a way to lessen the immediate impact on the salary cap, but the Bills are going to have to account for their franchise quarterback getting paid in a substantial way. When Allen gets that big of a slice of the pie, there’s less to go around for everyone else.
Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection of how the first round will play out.
“We do have to look at what's coming down the pipe as far as guys who are going to be free agents next year,” Beane said. “Or are there players that are going to have a high cap number that we may have to make a tough decision on depending on where the cap goes? I mean, there's less uncertainty than there was a year ago, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.”
That starts with the salary cap. After taking a huge dip from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 to because of the loss of revenue related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cap is expected to bounce back in 2022 with the hope of full stadiums and new, big-money TV deals. That rebound, however, might not be as large as some have speculated.
“The cap is probably not going to go up a lot next year,” Beane said. “I think it will increase from this year, but I don't think there's going to be a giant increase. I think a lot of teams, including us, are still going to have some tough decisions going forward. We've got to be smart with these picks. Cheap labor, if you want to call it – I use that term loosely because player salaries aren't cheap – but in comparison to what you would be paying a franchise quarterback … we've got to find some guys on the lower end, because you've still got to fill the team and you've got to find enough guys to line up and start for you.”
The Bills currently have 25 players on their roster scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after the 2021 season, a group that includes veteran edge rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie, defensive tackles Justin Zimmer, Vernon Butler Jr. and Harrison Phillips, cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson and running backs Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones.
That’s a big potential pool of players who might need to be replaced. It also shows how wide ranging the possibilities are for the Bills, starting at No. 30 overall and continuing throughout the remainder of the draft in which they have seven picks. The Bills have one pick in the first, second, third, sixth and seventh rounds, and two in the fifth. They do not have a fourth-round selection.
Whether the Bills should take a running back in the first round of the NFL draft is the hottest predraft argument in town.
If the Bills remain at No. 30, it would be their latest first-round selection since Penn State running back Booker Moore was selected at No. 28 in 1981.
A model to follow
To put it bluntly, the Bills find themselves in a new position. Prior to the arrivals of Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and Allen, the team entered the draft searching for the quick fix. That’s how a trade up for Sammy Watkins happens, or C.J. Spiller gets picked when Marshawn Lynch is already on the roster.
The Bills don’t necessarily need to make a splash pick. Instead, they need to find contributors. One of their AFC rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, have shown an ability to do that exceptionally well, especially in the later rounds under former General Manager Ozzie Newsome and his successor, Eric DeCosta.
The Ravens are potentially in a similar situation with their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who is also on the verge of a contract extension.
“The Ravens under Ozzie and Eric over the years have kind of figured it out in terms of volume, right, having a lot of picks every year, which they've been able to do, and you hit on your mid-round picks, and you don't pay everybody so you end up getting the comp picks,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “That's going to be even more important for the (Bills and the Ravens), is to be deadly accurate in those middle-round picks because it gives you the cheap starters to offset the money you're now investing in the quarterback position.
“That's usually a bigger challenge for other teams. The Ravens have been hitting on mid-round picks for 20 years, so they're probably more well-equipped and positioned to handle a quarterback contract than any other team in the league because they're so darned good in those middle rounds.”
That’s the challenge that awaits Beane.
It’s also a reason why trading up, which has been Beane’s preferred movement when he's made trades involving draft picks, comes at the price of more rookie contracts.
“It's definitely something we would have to weigh as far as, 'OK, if we're moving up, how far is it?' If we're moving four slots, it's probably not going to kill us,” he said. “If we said, 'Hey, we want to go to No. 10,' ... that's probably going to really cost us. If we were to do something like that, how are we going to make up for it? Where are we going to account for these picks that we lost, which are four-year deals at a controlled cost. That's definitely something we'd have to weigh.”
At No. 30, the Bills are in a spot that other teams could target for a trade, because players chosen in the first round have a team-controlled fifth-year option on their contract.
“I would be surprised if we don’t get some calls for 30, we just have to make a judgement about how we see the board and if we’re willing to give it up,” Beane said.
“I can tell you this, if there's a good player there, we're not trading down. … You trade down six or seven spots, there's no guarantee that player’s still going to be there if you've got quite a wide gap on your board of who the next player would be. Now, the inverse of that is, to me, if our first round’s completely wiped out of players, and maybe the top of the two is wiped out also, then you're really trying to trade back to maximize your value. Doesn't mean you'll be able to do it, but that's when you would consider doing that.”
On the other hand, Beane also has to consider how many of the potentially seven draft picks have a reasonable chance of making an already deep roster. If the answer is less than seven, trading up makes more sense.
“Each round you go down, it's less expensive to move up, so maybe in round one, we don't do it,” he said. “It definitely would be hard to take that kind of move, to your point, but maybe in some of the mid to later rounds, it makes more sense. You're not having to give up as much, especially if you're looking at your board and you're going, 'all right, let's look at the sixth round, how many of these guys based on what we've already taken and what we know have a legit shot to make the 53?' "
A variety of options
Given that the Bills do not have one overwhelming need, the team has a variety of options. Pick a position – edge rusher, running back, cornerback, interior offensive line, wide receiver – and a decent case can be made that’s where the Bills should focus their attention in the first round.
“The Bills are in a really good spot, because they have their guy,” said Trey Wingo, the former ESPN draft host and current analyst for Pro Football Network. “In my opinion, the Bills with Josh Allen have done what the Jets should have done with Sam Darnold, and because it's the Jets, they didn't. The Bills found a guy they believed in. They developed him. They helped him with his one weakness in college, which was accuracy. They've got all kinds of talent around him.
“If I'm the Bills, I'm feeling pretty good about a variety of options, because the nucleus of my team is set.”