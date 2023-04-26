Call it the NFL’s equivalent of a first-world problem.

The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night in Kansas City. The reason the Bills are picking so late in the first round – and those subsequently after it – is a good one: It means they’ve been winning a lot of games.

The extended wait before their turn comes up, however, means the odds of having a player with a first-round grade still available sit somewhere between slim and none.

“It’s not great,” General Manager Brandon Beane said last week when asked how many first-round grades he has in this year’s class.

Typically, a team might have somewhere between 18-22 first-round grades on prospects. In deeper years, it may stretch to 25 or 26. In leaner years, like this one, it might be as few as 15-17. With that in mind, the challenge for Beane is clear: How does he navigate the draft board – either by moving up, staying put or sliding down – to come away with players who can contribute immediately to a championship contender?

“Drafting well is huge,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “We've got to draft well, and we have to develop those players that we draft and they have to produce. That's an important piece of sustaining success.”

Make no mistake: This is the most important weekend of the year for Beane and his personnel department. The Bills have reached the playoffs in four straight years, including at least the divisional round the past three seasons. They are squarely in their window of contention with quarterback Josh Allen in his prime.

“I’m jealous of his challenge. I think it’s a great problem to have every year. You want to be picking 31 or 32 every year,” said Mark Dominik, the former general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and currently an analyst for SiriusXM NFL Radio. Picking at the bottom of rounds “dilutes the board every year. The league’s made that way on purpose – to help teams kind of get more built back up so there’s more stability and more competitiveness throughout the NFL.”

Rebuilding is one thing. The Bills have been through that. Sustaining success is now the challenge – one that is made more difficult by the restraints of the salary cap.

“You're really into looking (at) what is the cap looking like now, next year and the following year, for sure,” Beane said. “We definitely need draft picks on our roster to help us, whether it's backup roles, special teams roles, guys to be eventual starters – maybe they don't walk in, you know, if we have depth at that position, maybe we're not counting on them this year, but maybe we're saying ‘Hey, we're going to have to let a player walk; we need this guy in 2024 to start.’ So, I think that's where we're at.”

Beane’s first draft in 2018 netted starters in Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

“We had major holes,” he said. “It wasn't much of a competition to roll out there and say ‘Go play.’ I think, again, the cap was being fixed. So, we knew that was going to be fine. Now, we're dealing with the ramifications of paying a quarterback at a top level.”

That was evident this offseason when the team was unable to keep Edmunds in the fold. The Chicago Bears lured him away with a lucrative, four-year contract offer. The Bills simply aren’t going to be able to afford to pay everybody, which makes finding young replacements on cost-controlled rookie contracts is imperative if the team is to continue as a contender. It’s difficult when picking at the bottom of rounds, but not impossible.

The Kansas City Chiefs showed that last year. During the regular season, the Chiefs led the NFL with the most cumulative games played by their 2022 draft class, according to website Pro Football Reference. Kansas City’s 10 rookies combined for the third-highest “Approximate Value” score — the website’s numerical value assigned to every player in every season – of any 2022 class. In the AFC championship game against Cincinnati, Kansas City’s rookies played 418 snaps, which was the most by any team’s rookies in a victory in 2022 and the most in any team’s playoff win in at least 15 years, according to CBS Sports.

Beane, of course, has just six picks barring trades to acquire more, so duplicating what the Chiefs did may not be possible. Nevertheless, he’s got to find contributors, and that goes beyond the first round.

“I think the thing you’ve got to do is continue to evaluate the entire board, and don’t take a rest on the quarterbacks, don’t take a rest on positions where maybe you feel some strength on your roster,” Dominik said. “Make sure you’ve got your board set as if you were drafting No. 1 or No. 2 overall. That way, you’re prepared to get yourself in position and the strength of where your team’s needs fit with the way the board comes down. A lot of times you’re going to get some value there (late in the first) – this year maybe at tight end – you might get an interior offensive lineman there because the run doesn’t go as early. You might be able to get a linebacker because you get the corners, the pass rushers and the quarterbacks going early.

“So it’s a matter of trusting your board and making sure you’ve got it set as if you were drafting high so you don’t get into that trap of getting comfortable or assuming guys are going to be off the board. You’re ready for them when they do fall. So when a Greg Rousseau drops to 30, you’re ready to pull the trigger and turn the card in.”

In Rousseau’s case, there was some luck involved. He lasted until the No. 30 pick in the first round, partially because he had not played in the 2020 college season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bills had a first-round grade on Rousseau. They also had one on last year’s pick, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and when he dropped down to their range, Beane moved from No. 25 overall to No. 23 to get him.

There is no guarantee he’ll be able to swing the same type of deal this year.

“A lot of times, if you're picking at the bottom of the round, a lot of times you're going to be picking in your second round. You really are,” he said.

Think back to last year’s draft. Before selecting running back James Cook out of Georgia, the Bills traded down twice in the second round. That meant one of two things: Either the Bills had so many players with second-round grades left on their board that they were comfortable moving down twice, or they were already out of second-round grades and were going to be picking a player with a third-round grade (or later). Smart money would be on the latter.

Of course, as the draft gets into the later rounds, the inverse becomes true more often. Players chosen in the fifth or sixth round might have grades in the third or fourth round. For example, the Bills chose wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fifth round and cornerback Christian Benford in the sixth round last year. Both players were graded higher than that, Beane said.

“As the draft starts to fall, people start to pick for various needs, guys they had targets, guys that are going to play a specific role for their team, especially when you get on defense, between 3-4 and 4-3. Some guys just don't fit,” he said. “You get into those parts of the draft where people are starting to target certain positions, certain types of players. So you are able to sometimes find guys in the fifth round that you had maybe a late third or early fourth on.”

Beane will be hoping for similar good fortune in a draft class that is perceived to be weak.

“It’s one of those drafts where you’ve got to really pick your spots, count on your evaluators, your scouts, to really line these guys up properly,” said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “If three years from now you get an A or a B-plus grade, you should give your scouts a raise because this is a draft where you have to earn your money. It’s a tough draft to evaluate.”