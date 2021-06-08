Brandon Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills

Beane later spoke to both the league and the NFLPA to clarify his comments. He also spoke to some of the Bills’ leaders to make sure the context of what he was communicating was not lost.

“I think people know right now I’m brutally honest, sometimes to a fault,” he said. “But I am who I am. I think they respect that. Even if they disagree with it, that's what I respect about them that we can have these conversations. I love this locker room. I love these guys. Do I agree with every one of them on everything they do, no matter what? No. That’s OK. That's what makes the world great. It's been said a lot, I think if you could take a lot of NFL locker rooms, especially ours, and put them out in society, I think it'd be a lot better on how they handle tough issues, whether it's race, vaccines, whatever situation’s out there.”

Recently, there seems to have been a concerted effort among players to sidestep any and all vaccine-related questions. Last week, safety Jordan Poyer started his video conference by saying he would not answer any questions related to the vaccine. The week prior, both Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds refused to say whether they’ve been vaccinated.

On Monday, Beane said the team hasn’t been coached to avoid commenting on the vaccine in any way.