Brandon Beane sees depth on Day 3: 'They all have a legit chance'

Even when Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane sat down to talk to reporters, he was still thinking about his draft board.

“I would have loved to probably have one or two more sevenths,” Beane said Saturday once the Bills were done drafting.

In all, the Bills drafted eight players, taking five on Day 3. Before the draft, Beane had emphasized the depth he saw in the class.

On Friday night, after the second and third rounds, he was looking at how long it would be until the Bills picked again. He had traded away a fourth-round pick Thursday to move up two spots to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round, and had a moment when he was worried how the team's board would look after all that waiting.

The Bills were scheduled to go 79 spots between selections, but Saturday, Beane traded up to select Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, moving from No. 168 to No. 148. But after that, Beane found it easier to guess what other teams may do in the later rounds, especially after the early rounds were harder to predict without a typical run on quarterbacks.

One day and five picks later, he felt much better.

“I’m excited about some of these late guys, maybe even more than some of the other years,” Beane said. “I think a lot of these guys have a legit chance to make our roster. I know people sometimes are like, well, get rid of your picks, they're not going to make it. I mean, we needed some depth in some certain areas. I feel they all have a legit chance.”

Rookie minicamp will start in two weeks.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Drafted: Round 5, Pick No. 148

Buffalo traded picks No. 168 and No. 203 to the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 148 and select Shakir.

“I really like that young man," Beane said. "He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s versatile, and I think with the ball in his hands, he’s pretty good, too. He was sticking out. We just felt like, 'Let’s go get him.' ”

Shakir (6-foot, 190) earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2020 and 2021. Last season, he played 12 games, starting 11. He had 77 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns, leading his team in receiving. He also logged 21 carries, and returned kicks and punts in his college career, averaging 23.8 yards per kick return and 7.5 yards per punt return.

"That's something that I believe I can bring to the table, If that's what the Bills need me to do," Shakir said. "I'm not going to sit here and say I want to do this, or I want to do that. I'm going to do whatever the team wants me to do, whatever the organization wants me to do, and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. I'm going to do it at an elite level."

Shakir said he talked to the Bills a lot throughout the pre-draft process. He attended the Senior Bowl, which has become a fruitful location for future Bills picks.

Shakir left Boise State as No. 5 in school history in catches (208) and No. 4 in receiving yards (2,878). He had 10 games with 100-plus receiving yards.

He was timed in 4.43 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Drafted: Round 6, Pick No. 180

One of the most popular mock draft picks in Buffalo Bills history came to fruition.

With the first pick of the sixth round, No. 180 overall, the Bills selected San Diego State punter Matt Araiza. Nicknamed the “Punt God,” Araiza had 18 punts of 60-plus yards in 2021, including two of 80-plus yards.

"To be honest, I don’t necessarily love the nickname," Araiza said on a video conference call with Western New York media members shortly after being drafted. "I understand it’s a huge compliment, but I think it’s a little too much. But it’s been a really fun season with the media and I kind of see that continuing to go as the 'Bills Mafia' pours into my stuff now. I’m really excited to be a part of this team and I hope that kind of success with the media continues."

Araiza has also kicked, but Beane said punting will be the focus in Buffalo and that he will compete with Matt Haack.

“His tape is fun to watch,” Beane said of Araiza. “He’s actually trying to run by guys, if you ever go flip his film on, to make tackles.”

Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

Drafted: Round 6, Pick No. 185

The Bills added another cornerback, taking Christian Benford out of Villanova in the sixth round.

Benford, 6-foot 1/2 inches and 205 pounds, played 36 games over four years at the Football Championship Subdivision program. He brings good size to the position, with decent arm length, at 31 inches. He’s known as a physical cornerback who can jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He had seven interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 2021. He finished his career with 14 interceptions.

“He's played multiple spots, he's played corner, he's played safety, I think he's even played some nickel,” Beane said. “Lower-level competition, but we like it. We brought him in on a 30 visit and he was an impressive young man and will be an asset on special teams, as well.”

Before the draft, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, including a strong 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds. Benford said he was Villanova’s gunner last season, and he’ll try to make an impact on special teams again.

“Special teams is the most important team,” he said. “I will contribute anywhere they put me.”

Luke Tenuta, OL, Virginia Tech

Drafted: Round 6, Pick No. 209

Tenuta (6-foot-8, 319) started 12 games last season for the Hokies, 11 at left tackle and one at right tackle. His performance was good for an All-ACC honorable mention nod.

“I use my length well,” said Tenuta, who is listed at 6-8 and 319 pounds. “Being a taller guy, everybody is always concerned about leverage issues. But you just got to make sure you bend your knees and play with good pad level. But, obviously, being a taller guy does work to have a lot of advantages in the game, especially at tackle.”

In 2020, he helped the Hokies run game achieve a school-record 5.58 yards per carry. Virginia Tech's 240.1 rushing yards per game led the ACC that season. Tenuta started nine games at right tackle that year. The year before, he started five games at tackle, and played in all 13 games.

Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson

Drafted: Round 7, Pick No. 231

The Bills finished their draft on defense with Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector.

“He's going to bring a little edge to us, and I liked the depth that we've added in that linebacker room,” Beane said.

Spector (6-foot, 233) played 53 games at Clemson, recording 210 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and an interception.

“I kind of play the downhill, physical game of football like a linebacker plays, and that’s what I think I would bring to the table when it comes to that part of an edgy game, edgy feel,” Spector said.

News Sports Writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.

