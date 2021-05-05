Brandon Beane says he'd cut unvaccinated player if it means return to normalcy for Bills

It's expected that once they are all in the same buildings again, NFL teams will be incentivized to have players and staff vaccinated against Covid-19.
What exactly those incentives will be remains to be seen and is pending agreement between the league and NFL Players Association.
Speaking Wednesday during an appearance on the team-produced radio and TV show "One Bills Live," General Manager Brandon Beane said that his early understanding is that vaccinated players and staff will only be required to undergo Covid-19 testing once per week, as opposed to the daily testing those groups were subject to last year. For those unvaccinated, daily testing is expected to continue in 2021, Beane said.
"Still unsure about the masking, how that’ll go," Beane said. "I think there’s going to be some incentives, if you have ‘X number percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s just call it, back to the old days.' If you don’t, it’s going to look more like last year. Social distant meetings, encourage meetings to be virtual, mask in the building, maybe even mask on the sideline, who knows. A lot of that is still to be determined. I hope that if those are the rules, that we’ll be able to get enough people vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches."
Co-host Steve Tasker then asked Beane a hypothetical question: If the Bills were one player away from meeting the threshold of having enough players vaccinated to return to a more normal existence, would he cut an unvaccinated player?
"Yeah, I would, because it would be an advantage," Beane said. "We’re laughing, but these meetings were not as productive as before. I mean, you guys saw it in the fieldhouse. We had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other, but it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distant, so it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella."
It remains to be seen what percentage of NFL teams are required to be vaccinated, but that's at least something for the players on the bottom of the roster to consider.