Brandon Beane says he'd cut unvaccinated player if it means return to normalcy for Bills

Speaking Wednesday during an appearance on the team-produced radio and TV show "One Bills Live ," General Manager Brandon Beane said that his early understanding is that vaccinated players and staff will only be required to undergo Covid-19 testing once per week, as opposed to the daily testing those groups were subject to last year. For those unvaccinated, daily testing is expected to continue in 2021, Beane said.

"Still unsure about the masking, how that’ll go," Beane said. "I think there’s going to be some incentives, if you have ‘X number percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s just call it, back to the old days.' If you don’t, it’s going to look more like last year. Social distant meetings, encourage meetings to be virtual, mask in the building, maybe even mask on the sideline, who knows. A lot of that is still to be determined. I hope that if those are the rules, that we’ll be able to get enough people vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches."