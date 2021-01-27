Brandon Beane says Bills want Matt Milano back, but recognizes 'some tough moves' are ahead

Brandon Beane knows he's faced with some tough decisions in the upcoming offseason.
Perhaps No. 1 on that list for the Buffalo Bills' general manager is what to do about linebacker Matt Milano, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Milano, 26, finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles, a career-best 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 10 games. He missed six games because of a combination of a concussion early in the season and then a partially torn pectoral muscle that led to a stint on injured reserve. The Bills went 12-1 in the games in which Milano played, with the only loss coming to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
"Matt is a very good player. What a great job he's done since he came in here to improve from 2017 to now," Beane said during his season-ending news conference Wednesday. "You know, his biggest thing is just being able to play 16 games. That will be the first thing he'll tell you is he had some nicks here and there. So it's just finding that balance, but you know, we'd love to be able to get Matt back. He knows that. I've shared that with him, I'm sure (head coach) Sean (McDermott) has as well."
Beane, however, then pointed out that the business side matters. The NFL still has not set the 2021 salary cap for teams, but if it is in the neighborhood of $175 million, which has been widely speculated, the Bills are tight up against that number, which could impact what they do with their impending free agents like Milano, right tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, among others.
For his part, Milano said earlier this month he wasn't worried about his contract status.
"Whatever happens, happens," he said. "I know what I can do when I'm healthy and I think everybody else does as well."
Milano, a former fifth-round draft pick, has started 38 games and appeared in 54 in four seasons since joining the Bills. He has 273 tackles, six sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in that time – developing into the type of every-down linebacker that every team in the NFL must have.
"He's earned the right to go to free agency and see what his market bears, but you know, we'll do our best to retain him and as many guys as we can," Beane said of Milano. "I don't even know the numbers yet and what it's going to be, but there's going to be some tough decisions, unfortunately, for us whether it's letting guys go on this roster or having to watch guys leave."
Beane was asked whether he would consider using the franchise tag on Milano, and while not ruling it out, he did not give off the impression that was something that should be considered likely.
"We want to keep good players, but it'll come back to that cap – you know, what we can afford," the GM said. "If it's $175 (million), we're right at it right now, so definitely some tough moves to make. Listen, we want to keep good players. Matt's a good player, so we'd love to keep him here, but again, he's earned this right. We'll just have to see how it plays out."