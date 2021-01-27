Brandon Beane says Bills want Matt Milano back, but recognizes 'some tough moves' are ahead

For his part, Milano said earlier this month he wasn't worried about his contract status.

"Whatever happens, happens," he said. "I know what I can do when I'm healthy and I think everybody else does as well."

Milano, a former fifth-round draft pick, has started 38 games and appeared in 54 in four seasons since joining the Bills. He has 273 tackles, six sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in that time – developing into the type of every-down linebacker that every team in the NFL must have.

"He's earned the right to go to free agency and see what his market bears, but you know, we'll do our best to retain him and as many guys as we can," Beane said of Milano. "I don't even know the numbers yet and what it's going to be, but there's going to be some tough decisions, unfortunately, for us whether it's letting guys go on this roster or having to watch guys leave."

Beane was asked whether he would consider using the franchise tag on Milano, and while not ruling it out, he did not give off the impression that was something that should be considered likely.

"We want to keep good players, but it'll come back to that cap – you know, what we can afford," the GM said. "If it's $175 (million), we're right at it right now, so definitely some tough moves to make. Listen, we want to keep good players. Matt's a good player, so we'd love to keep him here, but again, he's earned this right. We'll just have to see how it plays out."

