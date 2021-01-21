 Skip to main content
Brandon Beane named NFL Executive of the Year
Beane

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

 Derek Gee

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was named NFL Executive of the Year by the Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers Association.

Beane has overseen the last three drafts and free-agency seasons for the Bills. He and his football department have built a roster that has won 15 games this season, tying a franchise record. The Bills have advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994.

Beane orchestrated what arguably was the biggest trade acquisition of the offseason in dealing multiple draft picks, including a first-round selection, for receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in receiving yards.

The Bills had five players named to the Pro Bowl, including three first-round draft choices – Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and Tre’Davious White. The other two were Diggs and return man Andre Roberts.

Beane is the first Bills GM to win the honor from the Sporting News since Bill Polian in 1991. Polian also won it for the Bills in 1988.

The Sporting News also named wide receiver Stefon Diggs to its All-Pro team. Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, setting franchise records in both categories. 

More honors

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association. 

Under Daboll, the Bills scored a franchise-record 501 points and averaged 31.3 points per game, which led the AFC and was second in the NFL. 

The PFWA named Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns as its Coach of the Year.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

