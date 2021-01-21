Brandon Beane named NFL Executive of the Year

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was named NFL Executive of the Year by the Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers Association.

Beane has overseen the last three drafts and free-agency seasons for the Bills. He and his football department have built a roster that has won 15 games this season, tying a franchise record. The Bills have advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994.

Beane orchestrated what arguably was the biggest trade acquisition of the offseason in dealing multiple draft picks, including a first-round selection, for receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in receiving yards.

The Bills had five players named to the Pro Bowl, including three first-round draft choices – Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and Tre’Davious White. The other two were Diggs and return man Andre Roberts.

Beane is the first Bills GM to win the honor from the Sporting News since Bill Polian in 1991. Polian also won it for the Bills in 1988.

The Sporting News also named wide receiver Stefon Diggs to its All-Pro team. Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, setting franchise records in both categories.

More honors