Brandon Beane lays out timeline for potential Josh Allen contract extension

Josh Allen is going to get paid.
It's a matter of when, not if, for the Buffalo Bills' quarterback. To that end, the team's general manager, Brandon Beane, provided some clarity on a recent episode of the Cris Collinsworth Podcast.
"Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason," Beane said. "Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond."
It's widely expected that the Bills will pick up their fifth-year option on Allen's rookie contract by the May deadline, which will mean he's signed through the 2022 season. Of course, both sides have expressed an interest in extending the relationship well beyond that.
One of the issues that could complicate any contract extension for Allen is uncertainty on what the 2022 salary cap will look like. There are a couple of primary factors that will influence that – the ability of the league to safely have fans in the stands for the upcoming 2021 season depending on where things stand with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a new TV contract for the league. The Bills and the rest of the NFL are dealing with a big reduction in the 2021 salary cap – which is expected to be in the neighborhood of $180 million per team – down about $30 million from what was expected before the pandemic hit. Because of that, the Bills would likely structure any potential extension for Allen in such a way that the 2021 cap is minimally impacted.
"Let’s say in May, does it look like we’re going to have 75% in the stands, 100% in the stands? And just try and see if we can predict what next year’s cap is going to be based on a new TV deal, fans in the stands, just to know how we would structure his deal if we were to do something this year," Beane said. "But we have the fifth-year option if we can’t make it work or we don’t have a good clarity on the cap, we pick that up to protect us going into next season."