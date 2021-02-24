Brandon Beane lays out timeline for potential Josh Allen contract extension

Josh Allen is going to get paid.

It's a matter of when, not if, for the Buffalo Bills' quarterback. To that end, the team's general manager, Brandon Beane, provided some clarity on a recent episode of the Cris Collinsworth Podcast.

"Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason," Beane said. "Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond."

It's widely expected that the Bills will pick up their fifth-year option on Allen's rookie contract by the May deadline, which will mean he's signed through the 2022 season. Of course, both sides have expressed an interest in extending the relationship well beyond that.