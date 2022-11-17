Brandon Beane hopeful Bills Mafia can make the trip over to Detroit for Sunday's game

The Buffalo Bills will try to turn Ford Field into a home away from home over the next week.

With news coming out Thursday afternoon that the Bills’ Week 11 home game against the Cleveland Browns is being shifted from Highmark Stadium to Detroit because of the forecasted snowstorm, General Manager Brandon Beane said his team will do all it can to keep a normal routine.

That includes using the visiting locker room Sunday as a way of getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

“You'd always rather play at home to (stick to) your routine,” Beane said. “That's always the first preference. … The safety to our community wins out on a football game. Sean (McDermott) does a great job of messaging and making sure our guys understand: It's still going to be a football game. Everything else the same. It's a short flight. We're going to try to keep it as routine as possible. Is it a little disruption? Yes, but I think our guys are pros. They understand it.”

Beane said the Bills will attempt to practice Friday, if players can get to the facility safely.

“I don't think we're going to lose a lot,” he said Thursday evening. “Maybe tomorrow depending on what the weather does here. If we're not able to get into the building tomorrow, we do lose a Friday practice. That would inconvenience us, but we've gotten good work – yesterday because of all the guys with sickness, we probably didn't have the normal practice that we would have, but I thought the guys did a good job doing individual stuff together and then kind of separate walk through, offense and defense. Today was a full practice. Again, we went outside preparing for Sunday, and then after practice we started getting word that this thing looks like it's going to have to move to Detroit, so we'll adjust, but hopefully we're able to get in here tomorrow. If we get in here tomorrow, we'll be as prepared as we would expect.”

The plan for the team is to fly to Detroit on Saturday – again, dependent on when the weather allows for that trip to be made safely – and to return home after the game against the Browns. Given that it’s such a quick flight, Beane said that should minimize disruptions ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game.

“We've had our moments with some of the injuries and we've lost a couple in a row,” Beane said of being faced with adversity. “You can't buckle your knees. Things happen in this business all the time. We know where we live. We know weather can be a factor. … We've talked it through and we've got a plan. Sean's done a good job of getting the guys to focus on the task at hand in the building, and then we'll deal with if we can get in here tomorrow, great. If not, we'll plan to catch up a little bit on Saturday and then head over to Detroit.”

Because the Bills are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, the option of moving Sunday’s game against the Browns back a day to Monday – allowing time for it to be played in Orchard Park – was not an option. Thus, losing a home game comes with an obvious competitive disadvantage, but Beane was still hopeful Bills Mafia would make its presence felt in Detroit.

“I’m counting on you to rally all the Bills Mafia to show up,” the GM told reporters on a video conference call. “We're hoping that it will mostly be a Bills crowd.”