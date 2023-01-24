Brandon Beane focuses on good, but Bills 'not playing our best football at the end'

Two days removed from the Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss, General Manager Brandon Beane reiterated that he did not “want to make one game bigger than it is.”

Bounced from the playoffs, the Bills came up short of the ultimate goal. Beane said Tuesday that he was refraining from overreacting to one game, while acknowledging that the Bills were not playing their best football at the most critical time of the year.

“As I talked to the team yesterday, before they left, we did a lot of good things, winning 13 games, three divisions in a row. It starts with that,” Beane said. “We just got to finish when it's at home.”

Kansas City and Cincinnati will meet in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row, while the Bills watch from afar. While Beane knows the Bills will now have to keep up with those AFC contenders – and they play both in the regular season next year – he did not want to discount what Buffalo did this year.

“They’re both good teams, but I mean, we won 13 games. I think we have a good team,” Beane said. “We didn’t show it the other night, the team we are, but I think we played a lot of good programs this year. We lost three games by eight points. Listen, I’m going to own all the things we can do better – no doubt.”

He saw how the Bengals handled the Bills on Sunday, and said all aspects of that will be dissected.

“The other night, they definitely proved that they deserved to move on, and we didn’t,” he said.

But long before Sunday’s season-ending loss, the problems that plagued the Bills were evident.

“We never put together a complete game,” Beane said Tuesday. “If you look back at some of the games we had early in the year, we had stretches in games, but we never from kickoff to the final buzzer.

“We were finding a way, and that's where I give a lot of credit to this team. It wasn't always the offense, it wasn't always the defense, Nyheim Hines in the Patriots game. Unfortunately, we were not playing our best football at the end.”

The Bills’ three most lopsided wins this season came in the first five weeks. Then, they had a thrilling win over Kansas City, followed by a bye in Week 7. Beane felt that the offense in particular was playing really well through the bye, but for a few reasons and with more evaluating still to be done, the team dipped in the second half of the season.

“I think we've got a lot of good players, but it didn't all play out every week the way it kind of started early in the season,” Beane said.

There were a number of injuries throughout the season, he noted. The team still was close in each loss up until the 17-point loss to Cincinnati, which Beane said he would characterize as a blowout.

The Bills put up solid numbers, but they fell short of the real goal. Their season ends without a Super Bowl, and with a consecutive divisional-round exit. Sunday’s loss was their lowest scoring game of the season.

Now, Beane faces plenty of challenges when it comes to constructing the team this offseason. While he does not know the exact cap situation right now – he said that the league is still working through TV deals – he knows he’s got his work cut out for him.

“It’s $208 [million] this year, but I couldn’t tell you if it’s going to be $220 or $230,” he said. “I’m hoping for a lot of dollars, because we need it. But right now, we’re probably in the $240s of what’s on the book. It’s not going to be $240-something.”

From there, the gymnastics begin.

“We’re going to have to work to get under the cap so that we can operate next year,” Beane said.

Here are four more observations from Beane’s end-of-season news conference.

1. No shake up indicated on coordinators. In assessing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s first year, Beane acknowledged the major adjustment for a first-year play caller. But the very end of Beane’s answer was most informative on Dorsey, alluding to his future work with the team.

“We will continue to look for ways to help him,” Beane said, “and that's our job to kind of support him in that as he enters year two.”

For both Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Beane pointed to statistics. He said there were certainly decisions that could be second guessed, but he did not imply that there would be major changes at either role.

“Not everything was perfect for either one of them,” Beane said. “But they're both pros and you have to understand that sometimes games aren't going to go for a player or coach exactly the way you want, and that's the reality of it.”

2. Defensive decisions looming. Safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are set to become unrestricted free agents, and they are “two guys that are true Buffalo Bills,” Beane said.

On Poyer, Beane praised the safety for working through so many injuries this season, his dedicated to get to Kansas City for a Week 6 game when he could not fly, and the way Poyer has handled his contract situation.

“We'd love to get him back, for sure. I’d be the first to tell you,” Beane said on Poyer. “Again, when we get some clarity on the cap, and what we can do, we'll know more there.”

For Edmunds, Beane credited his growth and the way he keeps teammates accountable.

“He's a big part of our success as well coming in with Josh (Allen) that year,” Beane said. “Like Poyer and many of these other guys, would love to keep them all, and we'll do our best.”

The team will consider the franchise tag for Edmunds, Beane said, while noting that cost includes edge rushers.

“That number can be high, so we'd have to really create some room to do that for him,” he said. “But we'll look at it for sure.”

3. Beane backs Diggs. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not shy about his emotions, but Beane doesn’t have a problem with that.

“I'd rather have guys I gotta cool off,” Beane said. “He wants to win. And I can live with that.”

Beane drew a comparison to wide receiver Steve Smith. Beane noted that he get emotional himself during games. He thinks Diggs’ fire is critical to keeping the wide receiver competitive on the field.

“He wants to win,” Beane said. “And so, he wears his emotions on his sleeve. But that's what makes him really, really good.”

4. Miller’s rehab trending right way. Pass rusher Von Miller said Monday that he feels there’s a chance he could be ready by training camp, which would be a rapid rehabilitation. Miller injured his knee on Thanksgiving and had surgery in Texas in December. Beane is optimistic but did not want to set a timeline for Miller’s return.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” Beane said. “I expect him for a good portion of 2023; I’m not ruling out (Miller being available for) all of 2023, but I don’t want to say that either. I think it’s too early. I was asking (head athletic trainer) Nate (Breske), he’s seven weeks – it’s crazy how time flies – but that was seven weeks ago when he had that surgery.”

It’s the second time that Miller has torn an ACL, which Beane thinks actually has some upsides, as far as keeping Miller realistic about what it will take to come back.

“That gives me confidence that he understands what that’s like and the whole rehab process,” Beane said.