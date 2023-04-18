Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said it’s more likely he would move down from the 27th spot in the first round of the NFL draft than move up.

But he isn’t ruling out anything.

Asked about the likelihood of moving back, Beane said Tuesday: “Tell me who's coming off the board and I'll tell you. If I was in Vegas right now putting money down, I would say if we were going to do anything, it'd be more likely to go back than go up. But listen, you're talking to a guy who gets antsy at times and goes up and gets guys. So Vegas probably would still go against what I just suggested would happen.”

The Bills have six picks, one in each round except for the seventh, when they have no pick. That’s not much draft capital with which to move up.

“We would definitely be open to that,” Beane said of moving back, “especially if it falls in a way where our first round is wiped out and it starts getting well into your second round and you're like, ‘Oh, man, yeah, we'd be best to move back.’ But we'll see.

“Everybody's boards are different, too. You could talk to another team and they could say ‘Man, we love what's available in the first for our team for what we're doing.’ But I'll just say again, when it starts getting to pick 20, five, six, seven picks out, I think we'll start to know whether we think there's gonna be someone there that we should try and stay for, move up for or as you suggested, move back and gain more picks.”

Defensive tackle need?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Bills have four established veterans at defensive tackle in starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, with backups Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips. They also have two other backups who have seen NFL game action in Brandin Bryant (11 games) and Eli Ankou (33 games).

But all six of those players’ contracts expire after the 2023 season.

Asked if there’s a position area he needs to draft at some point, Beane said:

“I mean, the one position that we don't have a lot on the future is D-tackle. We don't at this point. Ed's going into his last year. DaQuan is going in his last year. Jordan was a one-year deal. Tim Settle, last year, too. So if you were poking at something that the Bills would need to keep an eye on, that would probably be where you’d start.”

Workouts underway

Like other teams in the NFL, the Bills started their offseason workout program at the team headquarters on Monday. It’s voluntary, and this is the first of a nine-week offseason program that concludes with a mandatory minicamp June 13 to 15. In the first two weeks, activities are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on the player attendance the first two days:

“I'll say 90% roughly. Yeah, it's been great. I'm very appreciative of the attendance. The guys come in here and they were excited to get back. I think that says a lot about who they are and what we've done in the culture we've built. But also them understanding there's work to be done, and it's hard to do it when you're not here, right? It's hard to build a team when you're not here, and it's really great to see guys coming back building those relationships, deepening those relationships, and in some cases with new players, getting to know one another. And I think that's a big part of what we try to accomplish this time of year.”

Draft cheat sheet

My Consensus Top 100 Cheat Sheet for the NFL draft will be part of The Buffalo News' NFL draft preview on April 26. My full 2023 Draft Cheat Sheet, listing 360 players, is on an Excel file. Subscribers who are big draft fans can email me to get the full draft cheat sheet. I will send it to the first 250 responders. Email: mgaughan@buffnews.com