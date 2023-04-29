On Friday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane shook his head as he said that he would spend much of Day 3 of the NFL draft wishing for more picks and annoyed as he watched players he liked get chosen by other teams.

Beane and the Bills entered the day with two picks: one in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

But three trade-downs later, the Bills finished Saturday with a wide receiver, a guard, a cornerback and two sixth-round picks in 2024.

“We felt that, the way our board was looking, that we could add some picks and still get the guys that we were drafting, just the way that it was working, and who we had on the board,” Beane said Saturday. “There's no guarantees. But we were excited about the guys we got. And we still got to take six picks that we like and think have a legit chance to help us.”

Had the Bills made two picks Saturday as scheduled, their five-member class would have been the smallest for a draft in franchise history.

With the third-round compensatory pick the Bills believe they will receive for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds' free-agent signing with Chicago, Beane is expecting the Bills to have 10 picks next year.

“That's exciting. I love the picks. And it'll buffer when I do things like when I trade up for next year, so maybe help that,” Beane said with a laugh.

Beane has traded up in the first round four times in his six seasons as the Bills' GM, including Thursday night when he moved to No. 25 to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

In this draft, the Bills used four of their six picks on offense, but Beane said that wasn’t from pressure to build up that side of the ball, specifically.

“There was never a, 'Hey, we got to get offense this draft,' ” Beane said. “It was the picks, when they came up, the first two rounds, and there was just a guy standing out, best player.”

Rookie minicamp will start May 12.

Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

Drafted: Round 5, Pick No. 150

Beane traded the 137th overall pick in the fifth round to the Washington Commanders in exchange for two picks – No. 150 overall in the fifth round and No. 215 in the sixth.

With No. 150, Beane selected Shorter, an affable wide receiver whose video conference call momentarily cut out Saturday, from his phone erupting with congratulatory messages.

A 6-foot-4, 229-pounder, Shorter, 23, started his college career at Penn State, redshirting in 2018 and playing 10 games in 2019 before transferring to Florida.

In three seasons with the Gators, Shorter finished with 95 catches for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 29 catches for 577 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 19.9 yards per catch ranked seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Shorter was among the players who made a top-30 visit to Buffalo.

“I know that the Bills’ organization is a very close-knit organization. Just going in there, taking my 30 visit, I was really able to see the difference, with the coaching there and how they’re all together and they are there for each other,” he said. “Playing-wise, I would say they are very pass-heavy offense, which is a good thing. They definitely know how to get that ball downfield, and I just can’t wait to go there and work with those coaches.”

The Bills showed a good deal of interest in Shorter before the draft, also conducting a private workout with him. During that time, he grew close with Bills receivers coach Adam Henry.

Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss

Drafted: Round 7, Pick No. 230

Buffalo had acquired pick No. 230 from Houston, along with a 2024 sixth-round pick, sending the Texans a sixth-round pick, No. 205.

Broeker (6-4, 305) played four years at Ole Miss, and did not miss a game. Broeker said some of that was luck, but also credited the athletic training staff in Oxford. After his freshman season, he became a full-time starter. He appeared in 48 total games, starting 36.

Broeker started 23 games at left tackle and 13 at left guard, but his experience at guard is more recent. Broeker moved to left guard ahead of his senior season, and he played right guard at the Senior Bowl.

He said he started to get to know the Bills at the Senior Bowl. From there, he also talked to them informally at the scouting combine and later over video conference.

Positional flexibility is among coach Sean McDermott's favorite phrases, so Broeker's versatility has already come up.

"Yeah, definitely, talked about it a lot, especially with such a good o-line, being someone that can really play anywhere, just looking across all five," Broeker said.

Even ahead of the draft process, Broeker already have some strong connections to Buffalo. One of those is tight end Dawson Knox. Broeker played with Knox's brother, Luke, at Ole Miss, and Knox would come back to visit.

"That'll be cool to kind of get back with (Dawson) as well," Broeker said.

In 2022, Broeker won the Kent Hull Trophy – named for the legendary Bills Wall of Famer – as the best college offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. Broeker noted it did feel full circle to now be heading to Buffalo.

Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

Drafted: Round 7, Pick No. 252

Beane made his final trade of the day just before 5:15 p.m. The Bills acquired pick No. 252 and a sixth-round pick in 2024 from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for No. 215.

With No. 252, they made Austin’s day, just eight picks from the end of the draft.

“I was staying patient every day of the draft, knowing that my name would be called, and (I’m) ready for the opportunity,” Austin said during a video conference. “I’m ready to work.”

Austin, listed at 6-1, 191, appeared in 36 games (30 starts) for the Beavers, intercepting four passes among his 24 pass break-ups (21 in his last two years). He decided to skip his senior year and enter the draft. He was a two-time Pac 12 honorable mention selection. Last year, Austin had a career-high 57 tackles.

Austin is a California native who launched and plans to continue to run the Overcoming Adversity Scholarship, which gives special consideration to minority and first-generation students. Now, he’ll bring his community service to a new state.

“I’ve never been to New York, so this is going be my first time out there,” Austin said. “I’m just ready to go out there and get to work. I’m coming from Cali to New York to bring a different type of swagger to that defense, and I’m ready to be there.”

News Sports Reporters Jay Skurski and Ryan O'Halloran contributed to this report.