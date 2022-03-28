Brandon Beane: Bills want Stefon Diggs 'for years to come'

The longer that remains the case, however, the more the storyline figures to grow. Diggs’ recent activity on social media, including a tweet that said “It’s always business … never personal,” only reinforces that idea.

“Listen, it won't be a storyline for us,” Beane said. “I know the media has to talk about it, the social media world we're in. Every time a player gets a new deal somebody tweets something funny and you’ve got to read into it. Whatever it is, that's just part of the world we're in. But I've got a great relationship with Stef, and he knows if there's ever a concern to call me directly and I'll do the same.”

Diggs has 230 catches in two seasons with the Bills, which ranks third in the NFL over that time. His 2,760 receiving yards ranks fourth. In 2020, his first year with the team after coming over from Minnesota in a trade, Diggs led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).