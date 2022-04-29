 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brandon Beane: Bills never called Giants about potential trade up

Bills GM Brandon Beane

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane moved up two spots in the first round Friday night. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brandon Beane moved up in the draft Thursday night, but not dramatically.

The Bills’ general manager traded the 25th overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens along with a selection in the fourth round (No. 130 overall) to acquire the 23rd pick in the first round, which he used on Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

It was a modest move, but Beane said afterward the team didn’t have plans to do anything bigger.

“We didn’t talk to a team above 20,” he said. “We didn’t even call or anything like that.”

Across the state, Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters that he had the parameters of a trade down worked out with two separate teams for the No. 7 overall pick, but that one of those teams backed out once the draft began and the top six picks were made.

Beane was asked Thursday if he called his old assistant GM about making the big move up.

“Us going to seven? No,” the Bills’ GM replied. “No. Zero.”

The Bills decided to trade up in part because Kansas City did so to take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick.

“We did know going into this draft that we thought there was some guys that fit us,” Beane said. “But like anything, you start seeing a run on them and you know, again, the early guys went and then McDuffie goes and it's like … ‘let's go now before someone else.' I was worried more about someone else trading in in front of us, knowing that a lot of people had us pegged for potentially a corner.”

Had Elam been chosen, Beane said he “potentially” may have moved back.

