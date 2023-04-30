Rewind to Thursday afternoon.

The three-day, marathon extravaganza known as the NFL draft was about to start. At the time, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had three primary objectives he hoped to accomplish.

“I was hoping on offense that we would add a weapon. I really was,” Beane said Saturday, after all 259 picks had been made. “I was hoping somewhere to add to the o-line, whether it was interior or on the perimeter. But beyond that, I wanted to add a D-tackle.”

Beane ended up going two for three, a pretty healthy batting average.

“Did we hit every single thing? No. You rarely do,” he said. “I do think we’ve added guys that will help us either as starters, key contributors and then key backups that will help us on fourth down.”

Those contributions from the 2023 rookie class will be far more than luxuries – they will be necessities. The Bills are firmly in their championship window, with quarterback Josh Allen in his prime, but they’re also up against the salary cap. That means they need players on cost-controlled contracts, the kind rookies entering the league through the draft sign for four years, to provide good value.

“I thought we got guys where we were valuing them, which I wasn't sure, especially early on, the way the board was kind of falling,” Beane said. “Definitely up top, it wasn't what we normally see up at the top of the draft. I think some guys that normally might be on your board in the second round were getting pulled in the first round. We just didn't have as many grades. Some people had more than us, but once you get to (Saturday), people start going in a lot of different directions for what their team needs, how they do business. So, there were still good players, it just probably wasn't as heavy at the top.”

Beane completed his first objective of finding a weapon for Allen on Thursday in the first round, trading up in the first round to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

“We were looking for guys to add to our skill positions that can be matchups, and whether it's receiver, tight end, whatever it is, just a guy, another weapon to say, ‘Hey, you can't double Stef (Diggs) every play,' ” Beane said. “Like, if you do, we're expecting this guy to win his one-on-one matchup, or Gabe (Davis) to win his one-on-one matchup.”

Beane knocked out objective No. 2 on Friday, and Saturday, drafting Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round and Ole Miss guard Nick Broeker in the seventh.

“Really thrilled with the guys we've added – some beef up front,” Beane said.

Beane fell short on objective No. 3. The board fell in such a way that the team was unable to draft a defensive tackle. With the projected top four players at the position all heading into the final year of their respective contracts, that’s a problem.

"I think that shows you we truly do stick to the board,” Beane said. “There were guys we could have reached for, it just wasn't working the way our board was set when we were picking.”

Beane said there is a good chance in the coming days that he’ll be able to sign a veteran defensive tackle, but that did little to dim his frustration over the way the board fell.

“It's hard. It really is,” he said “I’m just wired by what I've seen, take good football players and don't reach down. If you put them there, that's where you value them. You've done all that work, and then on draft day, because it's not falling your way, it's easy to do. But I think if you stay disciplined, over time, you keep yourself with a stronger roster.”

We’ll find out in September whether that is true. Beane did his best to not to put any added pressure on the class.

“The message has been just come in, get to work, keep your head down, learn from the right veterans, and everything here is earned,” he said. “No promises for starting roles or anything like that. But we think we got guys that will come in and whether they start or whether they back up or, again, I've mentioned special teams, finding a way and explain to them how they can earn a jersey. If you're not starting, you better be helping on teams. And that's how we kind of do things here in Buffalo.”

That’s a reasonable position for Beane to take, but let’s be clear here. It’s not enough for this class to just produce a few special teams contributors. The Bills need Kincaid to be a big part of the offense, starting in Week 1. They need Torrence to win a starting job. The sooner, the better.

It would be good if linebacker Dorian Williams, their third-round pick, finds his way onto the field on defense. It’s the noble approach to have rookies earn their opportunities, but it’s also up to coaching staff to put more trust in them than was maybe not shown, at times, last year. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Bills rookies played the fifth-fewest snaps of any team in the NFL last year. It's expected that rookies on a playoff team might not play as much as a rebuilding team, but seeing how rookies contributed to the Kansas Chiefs’ victory in the Super Bowl, it’s not unreasonable to expect them to produce on the biggest stage.

The Bills’ goal in 2023 is to chase down the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC race and surpass them. To do so, the six players who joined the team over the past few days need to be a big part of the reason why.