Brandon Beane: Bills about $6.6 million over 2022 salary cap as new league year approaches

The Buffalo Bills will need to free up some room under the salary cap within the next week.

Appearing Tuesday morning on WGR-550 AM, General Manager Brandon Beane said his team is currently about $6.6 million over the cap, which for the Bills in 2022 is $213.844 million.

“I need a loan,” Beane joked. “We’re in the red right now. … I wish I had more room, but this is where we’re at.

“We’ve got some moves we’ve got to get done between now and next week. We’ve got some ideas. We’ve had conversations. We’ll get there in time. You have to, so we’ll get that done. … We’ve got work to do, as a lot of teams do. The cap went up this year, but we’re still catching up. It should have been in the 220s if we hadn’t had the setback with Covid.”

According to documents from the NFL Players’ Association, the Bills are listed at $4.356 million over the 2022 cap, one of 11 teams projected to be over their cap number, so Beane’s number must take into account internal figures not yet made public. Either way, roster moves are coming.

One way the Bills can save money against the cap is by asking players to take pay cuts. That’s a delicate topic, Beane said.