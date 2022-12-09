Both the Bills and Jets have evolved since their first meeting of the season

Buffalo Bills linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have the ability to wreck Sunday afternoons for opposing coaches. But when New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh heard their names this week, he started to grin.

“You mention those two, I smile because I'm a linebacker at heart,” Saleh said Wednesday over Zoom.

Saleh, who has spent plenty of time working with linebackers in his coaching career, credited father-son duo Bob and Bobby Babich with helping Edmunds and Milano develop. When Saleh analyzes the two linebackers now, he praises the individual skillsets, as well as how those meld.

“Just the ‘Avatar’ nature of Tremaine, where he's just got so much length and speed, he's light on his feet. He's not a normal big guy, where they just lumber. He's got the feet of a soccer player. I mean he’s so agile,” Saleh said. “And Milano is so instinctive and triggers and fast. I know he didn't play against us last game, and that was a big deal. But he is a special, special dude.

“So, a really cool tandem. I love watching those two play. They've done a great job developing both.”

The Bills are unsure if they’ll have their linebacker tandem this Sunday: Milano is questionable heading into the rematch with the Jets. He’s missed just one game this season: the first game against the Jets, a 20-17 loss for the Bills on the road.

Milano’s possible return for this meeting is just one way this second round between the Bills and Jets will look different. It’s the first rematch of the season for the Bills, who will take on the Dolphins next and finish the year with the Patriots.

In the time since the Week 9 game at MetLife Stadium, both teams have evolved: some from necessity from injuries or benching, some from the changes any team must make to stay competitive in a long season.

Last game, the Bills defense was without Milano, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White heading into the game, and defensive end Greg Rousseau injured his ankle during it. Now, with the potential exception of Milano, the Bills have those players back in the mix, but they’re without Von Miller.

On the other side, this defense is now going up against quarterback Mike White, who took over in Week 12 after Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft, was benched. In the two games since, White threw for 684 yards, with three touchdowns, two interceptions, posting a win over Chicago and a 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

“He’s been good,” Milano said on White. “He takes control of the game, manages it well. (He) does a good job getting the ball out. Running backs have been playing well. Some of the receivers play well – 17 (Garrett Wilson), he’s been making a lot of plays.”

The change at quarterback has led to a few new wrinkles in the Jets’ offense since the change, Milano said.

“There’s a few, just the style of play from Mike White, but it’s a new opportunity for us,” Milano said.

When safety Jordan Poyer looks at the differences in the revamped Jets, he sees a tangible change on the field. There’s also been notable support for White from the rest of the roster.

“Obviously he’s feeding the ball to a bunch of different guys. He’s distributing the ball throughout the entire offense,” Poyer said. “He’s making quick decisions. You can tell it almost seems like the energy is a lot higher, playing at a higher level than previously. You respect a guy like Mike White who’s come into the league, and he’s done some amazing things over his career.”

It's a difference from the previous meeting this season, but White has faced the Bills before. Last season, it did not go well. White was intercepted four times, including on three consecutive drives in the third quarter.

Saleh remembers every detail of the eventual 45-17 shellacking. He feels the lopsided score, with Buffalo capitalizing off the takeaways, impacted White’s play and in turn further contributed to the dismal turnover margin.

“You're trying to play catch up. You're trying to mitigate, or you’re cut the score in half – somehow, some way do something,” Saleh said. “But credit to them. It was like a snowball eight-minutes worth of football, where they just took a big lead and Mike, from there, it's just a feeding ground where he's got to force it. We're pushing the ball downfield trying to play catch up.”

But overall, Saleh thinks the Jets have evolved in enough ways that the four-interception outing won’t have any carryover for White this Sunday. The offense around him now is better, and the team as a whole as grown.

“Different season. Different players around him,” Saleh said. “We're a year older, so is the coaching staff.”

Even looking at more recent game film, Poyer knows White has areas he’s working to improve, while balancing that this is not the Jets’ team of old.

“I’m sure there’s some throws he wishes he had back, but he’s thrown for over 300 yards in the last couple games and had a chance to win the game last week against the Vikings,” Poyer said. “It’s a really good offense coming in here and we’re going to have to play well to win.”