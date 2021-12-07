Boston TV host says Bills players, Sean McDermott 'in denial' about Patriots' superiority

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott seemed more animated than usual on the sideline Monday night.

When it was pointed out that he was visibly frustrated at times during the Bills' 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots, he was asked about whether that was related to coaching against Bill Belichick.

McDermott pointed to why "sloppy football" was the culprit, more than the coach on the other sideline.

"It’s not Bill – let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one," McDermott told reporters. "Whether it was Bill or anyone else, they beat us. You sit here and you tell me when we start with the average starting field position at the 40-yard line and he starts at the 23-yard line and I’m rounding up in both cases. And we were 1 for 4 in the red zone and they’re 0 for 1 in the red zone. You give me that ahead of time and I’m telling you I like my chances. I like my chances.