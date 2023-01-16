Boogie Basham makes the most of increased playing time in Bills' win over Dolphins

Boogie Basham showed up in a big way for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The team’s second-year defensive end finished with five tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits during his team’s 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Basham played 35 defensive snaps, which was 49% of the team's defensive total. Basham had played more than 35 snaps in a game just three times during the regular season.

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in their win:

1. An injury ended the rotation at cornerback. Dane Jackson started and played the first 27 defensive snaps (38%), but he left the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury. Although coach Sean McDermott said afterward that Jackson might have been able to return, Kaiir Elam stepped in and played well, making a huge interception in the third quarter. Elam played 44 defensive snaps (62%).

2. Khalil Shakir had a bigger role. With Isaiah McKenzie out because of a hamstring injury, Shakir played 30 offensive snaps (41%). The rookie made the most of his opportunities, catching three passes for 51 yards, including a 31-yard gain that came on a deep ball on a third-and-1 play in the fourth quarter that flipped field position.

Ryan O'Halloran: Buffalo Bills good enough to beat Miami, but that won't cut it next week "What the Bills put on video against the Dolphins won’t be good enough to win in the divisional round. Too many mistakes. Too many empty possessions. Too many missed tackles," writes Ryan O'Halloran.

3. Eli Ankou played 18 snaps. Promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Ankou played 25% of the defensive snaps. He was in the lineup because the Bills were without Jordan Phillips because of a shoulder injury. Ankou finished with two tackles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

4. Dion Dawkins and Matt Milano each missed just one snap. The Bills’ left tackle and All-Pro linebacker, respectively, each briefly left the game, but the team never made an injury announcement as to why. With Dawkins, it appears officials removed him after helmet-to-helmet contact. Dawkins was replaced briefly by David Quessenberry, while A.J. Klein came in for Milano’s one play off the field.

Game ball: Gabe Davis

“Playoff” Gabe stepped up with six catches for 113 yards and the touchdown that provided the winning points – a 23-yarder late in the third quarter in which he neatly got his feet down inbounds. It’s simple: When Davis plays like that, the Bills’ offense is exceptionally tough to stop.

Stat of the game: 482-231

That was the Bills’ advantage in total yards. The 192 yards represents the second-highest advantage the Bills have ever enjoyed in a postseason game, trailing only a 235-yard advantage the team had on Jan. 5, 1992, against Kansas City, when the Bills outgained the Chiefs, 448-213. Bonus number: The team had just two penalties against Miami, tied for the second fewest in a playoff game in franchise history.

Quote of the game

“One-week seasons, man, that’s it. Got to take it one game at a time. Thought we did some good things today. I did some bad things today, so there’s stuff to clean up and some things to learn from, but we'll grow from it. So all that matters is surviving and advancing. Doesn't matter how we win, it's if we win and I’m proud of our guys for playing the way they did.” – Josh Allen