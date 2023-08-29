The Buffalo Bills are trading defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, per reports.

CBS' Jonathan Jones reports that it is "a late-round pick swap between the Bills and Giants." Reports indicate it is a fifth-round pick.

Basham, 25, was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2021. In two seasons with Buffalo, he played 23 games, compiling 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, 37 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The pass rushers' room had grown crowded for the Bills. They drafted Basham the same year they took Greg Rousseau in the first round of the draft, and both a year after drafting A.J. Epenesa. After Basham's rookie year, the Bills brought in Von Miller. This offseason, they added veteran Leonard Floyd as well.

Miller tore his ACL last November, and the Bills have yet to announce his status to start the season.

Last year, the Bills also traded away a former second-round pick in offensive lineman Cody Ford. Ford's trade netted a 2023 fifth-round pick.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.