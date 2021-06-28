Bobby Johnson on in-person workouts, continuity and improvement of the Bills' O-line

Bobby Johnson still can't believe the lengths he went last year to try to show blocking techniques to the Buffalo Bills' new crop of offensive linemen.
There he was, standing on a dining room chair at his Michigan home, contorting the best he could to allow his computer camera to capture a head-to-toe demonstration for the rookies watching on screens while Covid-19 kept them and all other NFL players away from facilities during offseason training.
Johnson, the Bills' offensive line coach, wasn't kidding himself about the enormity of the challenge.
"I couldn't even envision last year trying to coach rookies," he said. "We had three rookie free agents, and I was like, 'These guys are so far behind because they're not able to do some of the techniques that are part of the foundation of what we teach here.' So they had to figure it out on the run. It's one thing watching a semi-athletic 48-year-old standing on a dining room chair doing something, but that's not realistic."
This offseason was. The Bills, along with the rest of the league, were able to hold in-person organized team activity and mandatory minicamp practices.
"The reps that these rookies are getting are so valuable," Johnson said. "You can see them getting better every day because they're actually getting a chance to do it. That's the benefit of all of us being together, of having veterans around young players trying to help them with their knowledge."
In the latest edition of One-on-One Coverage, The Buffalo News spoke with Johnson about having all of last season's starters back, the re-signing of tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford's health, the protection that helped the passing game dominate and the shortcomings of the run game.
Buffalo News: Just how much does it mean to have all of the starting offensive line return intact?
Bobby Johnson: From just a coach's standpoint, you love continuity, especially when you're coming off a good season, because there are fewer variables. But you're always looking to get better, you're always looking to improve. The new season doesn't start where the last one left off; you're starting from scratch.
It's obviously easier to start working on some of your issues when everybody's coming from the same reference point. That's the positive of having everybody back, but I do like having some newness. I like having the new rookies, I do like having some of the new free agents. Because you're always looking to get better and if any of those new pieces can make you better, that's what you're trying to do.
Right now, yeah, it's good that I have guys who understand what we're trying to get done, understand the scheme, understand our system. But we're moving guys around for contingency plans and see what our options are, what kind of position flexibility do we have? Because you always want to prepare for the worst and if it doesn't happen, then it's great. But you don't want that to happen and you have no answers, you have no plan. I'm flip-flopping the guards on a regular basis. That way, anything that comes down the pike during the season is not going to be a shock to the system. It's going to be something that we have some kind of plan for.
BN: How did you view the offensive line's role in the tremendous success of your passing game last season?
BJ: That's what we needed to do to win last year. Obviously, you try to play your strengths. We have some very dynamic receivers, we have a phenomenal quarterback and that's his strength. And line-wise, our guys understood our protection scheme, they understood the issues, and they executed their assignments. Moving forward, I think you've got to continue to evolve.
Can I sit here and tell you that, "Hey, how we protected last year, it can be assumed that's how we're going to protect again this year; we're just gonna wash, rinse and repeat?" I can't say that. We're going to continue to work on our protection because, a lot of times situational football in the NFL predicates you throwing the ball. We'd better be able to protect the guy throwing the ball. We're going to work on that every single day.
Do I foresee us being as good as we were last year? I foresee us being better because that's what the goal is always to be, is being better. Do I have any reason to believe we won't be any better? No, but I also don't have any control over what the defenses do, either. At the end of the day – I tell our linemen this all the time – our job is to block whatever play's called for however long it needs to be blocked. And if we call a bunch of passes, then we're gonna pass protect our rear ends off until the ball is thrown and completed. If we call a run, we're going to block the run until our running back breaks the line of scrimmage. And then we're going to pursue down the field to pick the ball carrier up when he gets tackled. At the end of the day, that's really as simple as it is.
BN: To what extent did the offensive line factor into the struggles of the running game last season?
BJ: Inherently, as a line coach, your kind of calling card, if you will, is, "Well, how did you run the ball?" I'm an old soul, but I may not be thoroughly old school in that train of thought. At the end of the day, I want to block wherever's called how we want it to be blocked. But from the running game standpoint, we just need to get better at running the ball efficiently. I don't get caught up in the volume. I don't get caught up in how many times you call (a run play). You do whatever it takes to win.
Last year, full transparency, we had too many negative runs, and that falls directly on my shoulders, whether it be the players weren't put in the best position schematically from a run standpoint, or whether they just didn't get the job done and our technique was flawed. When we looked at it very critically, that was the issue: our effectiveness was impeded by the fact that we had too many negative runs. So, at the end of the day, the goal is to run the ball efficiently, and that's a matter of, when you do call it, eliminate the negative runs with a hat for a hat and gain positive yardage and stay ahead of the chains, if you will. That's what we're working on right now and that's going to be the goal moving forward. It's an efficient run game, not necessarily a volume run game.
BN: What was your take on the season Daryl Williams had to warrant a contract extension from the one-year deal he signed last year as a free agent from Carolina?
BJ: People forget that couple years prior to Daryl coming here, he was an All-Pro tackle and then he had a catastrophic knee injury. Daryl being the type of guy that he is, he's a tough guy, he's a smart guy, he's a worker, he's a team guy. He tried to come back early from that knee injury and had a subpar season in Carolina and really struggled.
I was a fan of his back when he was the Pro Bowl player because I liked the way he played. When we got him here, he had all the intangibles and he had a history of the performance. The big challenge for him was, was he physically healed? Did he still have the same physical ability after that knee injury?
All he needed was an opportunity. He had everything else. He was smart, he was dependable, mentally tough, team guy, worked hard at it. The big thing for him is once we got settled in the right path, he just got better every day. And the thing about Daryl, too, is he looks his best when he's playing the actual game. Sometimes, he might not look like the most graceful guy in some drills, but we don't break out drills at halftime of the game and they give us points for running through bags. They give us points for executing plays and scoring touchdowns. He does a great job when it's real football.
I really was excited for him, I'm really happy he's back. I wasn't as shocked as some people because I knew he was a good football player, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit surprised that he played at a consistently high level the whole year.
BN: Jon Feliciano wasted no time reminding everyone about the nastiness he brings to that line with his OTA practice scuffle with A.J. Epenesa ...
BJ: Jon's a tone-setter. What people sometimes don't realize behind all the tattoos and the long hair and the grumpy demeanor is Jon cares greatly. His mentality is throwback style. Obviously, he's a tough guy, but Jon cares about two things: protecting the quarterback and winning. He's a guy that would literally die for the quarterback. He's an emotional guy. He brings that attitude to the whole room. You gotta have that guy or guys like that. And I'm happy to have him back.
Those intangibles he brings to the table are invaluable. You can't put a price tag on it because there's a mentality piece in your room that you need to have and if you don't have it, you don't have a chance. And that's in Jon's DNA.
BN: Where are things with Cody Ford?
BJ: First, we've got to break this cycle of significant injuries, and it's by no fault of his own. The injuries that Cody got at the end of his rookie year and then midway through last year are not soft tissue, they're not because of anything he's done. They're structural injuries that happen in our game because it's a violent and physically demanding game.
I've told Cody this and I've shared it with other people in the organization that right now our biggest challenge is protecting Cody from Cody until he's completely healthy. Because Cody's a little bit like Jon, he's a mentally tough guy and a physically tough guy. He's a team guy, and it kills him not to be out there playing and he will try to play when he's not 100% fighting through an injury.
Sometimes, especially at this level, a player has to be able to protect himself. And if he can't protect himself, that's when he's going to get severely injured and that's the point we're at with Cody, is we've got to get Cody healthy to where he can protect himself so that he can be the football where he was his rookie year and the guy that we saw on tape in college. And that's on us. We've got to allow the guy to get physically healthy enough to do those things and we're working that way. He's working his butt off, (Bills athletic trainer) Nate Breske and his staff are working their tails off.
Both parties are putting in extra time and we're starting to see it. He's slowly but surely getting to that point. And once he gets to that point, he's going to be another valuable piece of the puzzle. I'm not down on Cody. I don't think anybody in the organization is down on Cody. The biggest thing is we just got to make sure that he's able to play the style of game he wants to play.
BN: What about those two giant offensive tackles the Bills drafted in the third and fifth rounds, 6-foot-9 Spencer Brown and 6-8 Tommy Doyle?
BJ: We have a new hashtag in our room: #SIXFIVEISNOWSHORT. That really bothers (seventh-round draft choice) Jack Anderson. We've teased Jack a lot because he's 6-5 and he's the short guy. With Spencer and Tommy, everybody in the building raves about their work ethic, their attention to detail and their willingness to put in extra time. They're the last guys to leave the building.