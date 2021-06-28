Bobby Johnson on in-person workouts, continuity and improvement of the Bills' O-line

BJ: That's what we needed to do to win last year. Obviously, you try to play your strengths. We have some very dynamic receivers, we have a phenomenal quarterback and that's his strength. And line-wise, our guys understood our protection scheme, they understood the issues, and they executed their assignments. Moving forward, I think you've got to continue to evolve.

Can I sit here and tell you that, "Hey, how we protected last year, it can be assumed that's how we're going to protect again this year; we're just gonna wash, rinse and repeat?" I can't say that. We're going to continue to work on our protection because, a lot of times situational football in the NFL predicates you throwing the ball. We'd better be able to protect the guy throwing the ball. We're going to work on that every single day.

Do I foresee us being as good as we were last year? I foresee us being better because that's what the goal is always to be, is being better. Do I have any reason to believe we won't be any better? No, but I also don't have any control over what the defenses do, either. At the end of the day – I tell our linemen this all the time – our job is to block whatever play's called for however long it needs to be blocked. And if we call a bunch of passes, then we're gonna pass protect our rear ends off until the ball is thrown and completed. If we call a run, we're going to block the run until our running back breaks the line of scrimmage. And then we're going to pursue down the field to pick the ball carrier up when he gets tackled. At the end of the day, that's really as simple as it is.