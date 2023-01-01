Bobby Hart as the Bills' jumbo personnel tight end? Count him as also surprised

It is an honor not granted to Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs. Every time over the last 12 games that reserve offensive tackle Bobby Hart has entered the game, the referee has announced his presence.

“No. 68 is reporting eligible. Sixty-eight is an eligible receiver.”

Every … single … time.

Such is the unlikely role Hart has carved out for himself during the second half of the Buffalo Bills' season, which continues Monday night against Cincinnati. To provide roster flexibility (one fewer tight end active) and utilize his 310-pound frame as a run blocker, the Bills have used Hart on a semi-regular basis – at least eight snaps in eight games.

And because Hart wears No. 68, he must report himself to the referee before each of his snaps and thus, he gets his jersey number announced to remove the deception element for defenses.

Count Hart as surprised with his current role.

“Definitely,” he said recently. “I appreciate anytime I’m trusted to be out there.”

The Bills’ coaches see enough ability to trust Hart to make blocks outside the tackle box and execute double teams with the offensive tackle or a tight end.

“It’s a little bit different being that far out (away from the football), but it wasn’t that much to figure out,” Hart said. “Just your angles. You’re used to being so close to the ball and have a closer aiming point, but the (running) back is so far away, you need to hold your blocks a little bit longer.”

The Bills rushed for a season-high 254 yards in the Dec. 24 win at Chicago (their previous best was 175 yards). The Bengals rank seventh stopping the run (106.4 yards per game).

In the Bengals, Hart will be facing one of his three former teams and the club he had his most professional success. He started 45 games at right tackle for the Bengals from 2018-20, signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract before the ’19 season. Hart was cut two years into the deal in March 2021 when the Bengals signed Riley Reiff. Hart made as much noise with his Instagram account, with a homophobic rant that was quickly deleted, followed by anti-vaccine ramblings, as his play. He had a team-high seven penalties in ’19.

Hart signed with the Bills and was cut after the ’21 preseason. Tennessee signed him off Buffalo’s practice squad and he appeared in three games before returning to the Bills. He is a free agent in March.

Being a jumbo personnel tight end was not on Hart’s mind in August because he was working at guard, which as linemen will tell you, is like a ZIP code away from lining up at tight end. Playing guard and center is like lining up in a phone booth (when those existed). The quarters are tight. The opponents charge straight ahead.

It wasn’t until after the Week 7 bye that the Bills started to use Hart as a sixth offensive lineman/extra tight end. Eleven snaps against Green Bay. Ten at the New York Jets. Nine vs. Cleveland. Eight apiece against the Jets and Miami. Nineteen at New England. And the aforementioned 15 against the Bears.

“The more you do it, the more comfortable you get,” Hart said. “It’s kind of a combination of (different) blocks. Some of them is O-line stuff and some are tight end stuff, but the coaches have done a good job of setting me up for success during the week.”

Hart has worked with both offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and tight ends coach Rob Boras about learning the nuances of his role.

“He’s done very well,” Kromer said. “To have his size and athleticism, he’s worked really hard at and understands what he needs to get done at that position.”

Is the same approach physically required?

“Same mindset,” Kromer said. “But you’re so far away from the quarterback, you don’t hear the snap count as easily, and seeing the defense from out there and what your assignment is are a little different.”

But there is something missing for Hart. Something important. Something big. He wants to catch a pass.

“Doesn’t everyone?” Kromer said with a laugh. “He does have the hands. The thing is, with athletic-type linemen coming into the NFL these days, a lot were tight ends in college and moved to tackle because they’re just so athletic. They can do things you can’t imagine.”

In the Bills’ playoff win over the Patriots last season, reserve tackle Tommy Doyle caught a touchdown pass from Allen. And earlier this season, Detroit right tackle Penei Sewell – as an eligible receiver – caught a 9-yard pass on third-and-7 to seal a win over the Vikings.

“Yes, yes, yes, that was awesome,” Hart said.

Is it time to get Hart the football?

“Let’s get him into the end zone,” reserve guard Ike Boettger said.

Said right tackle Spencer Brown: “Maybe a little post-corner action.”

Catching a pass would be a bonus, but Hart is content with his unexpected playing time.

“Being late in the season, I know it’s important that, when I go in there, the boys keep making plays,” he said. “I just look forward to being a spark when I’m out on the field.”