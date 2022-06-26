Bobby Babich embraces challenge of replacing his father as Bills' new linebackers coach

The Buffalo Bills are keeping it all in the family when it comes to coaching linebackers.

The Babich family, that is.

Following Bob Babich’s retirement as the team’s linebackers coach after the 2021 season, the team promoted his son, Bobby, from safeties coach to replace his father. It’s a rather unusual transition, but one made easier by the fact Bobby’s best sounding board is on speed dial.

“That's been huge,” Bobby Babich said. “He was all about the move. I feel like my dad felt like it was good for me professionally, and in the same vein, he knows I like a challenge. He knows I just want to coach defense and I like having an idea of how the whole puzzle fits together. He knew it was a good challenge for me, backed me 100%. He's a very good sounding board, especially early on, ‘Hey, what did you say here, what did you do here? What did this player like as far as this meeting structure goes, as far as this practice structure goes?’ He’s been awesome.”

Bobby Babich, 40, has been a part of the Bills’ staff since Sean McDermott came to Buffalo in 2017, first as defensive backs coach and the past four seasons as safeties coach. In that time, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have become one of the best duos in the league.

“I wanted to embrace the challenge of doing something new,” Bobby Babich said. “I've coached Micah and Jordan for five years. They've had a lot of success, which is credit to them. The challenge with them was, they know the scheme, but finding the little things that they need to improve on year to year. Once you found those and you hammered those, they were pretty good within the scheme. You let them kind of soar within the defense and do their thing. …

"Moving positions, I'm always up for a mental challenge, and I knew it wasn't going to be easy, but I embrace those. Me and Sean had the conversation and obviously he felt comfortable with it, so once my dad retired, he made that move. That shows he trusts me and I've continued to be diligent, be detailed and show that I can help those guys get better within what we're trying to accomplish here.”

Poyer and Hyde have consistently spoken highly of the job Bobby Babich did with them. Now, he’ll move to coaching another solid duo in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special Now in their fifth year together in Buffalo, Hyde and Poyer have become so in tune with the defensive scheme that coordinator Leslie Frazier said they could easily stand in front of the defensive meeting room and teach its principles to their teammates.

“I think one of the biggest things that is an adjustment for me specifically is how you create relationships with players,” Bobby Babich said. “I've grown these relationships, to where they knew what I was thinking before I was even thinking it. They knew what I was going to say before I even said it. Now, I have to build that relationship, and most importantly, that trust. How do you do that? I have to show them how I can help them become the best player they possibly can.”

Bob Babich retired in February after a 20-year NFL career, the last five of which were with the Bills. He previously worked for the Chargers, Jaguars, Bears and Rams. Former Chicago linebacker Brian Urlacher selected Bob Babich as his Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter.

“Shame on me if I didn't use him as a resource,” Bobby Babich said. “I would say we're very similar. You kind of take on the traits of your father. I grew up going to practices, going to games and watching him coach. I wanted to make sure that when I got into this profession, the nepotism thing was separate. I never wanted to work for him. With that being said, I'm sure there are some things I acquired from him in the way I go about things. Probably the best word to describe how I'm a little different is I'm a little more new school and he's a little bit more old school, but I'd say there is a lot of similarities in energy and urgency, and just the way we go about every day.”

Bob Babich is spending his days in retirement golfing in South Carolina. He’s open to helping his son in any way possible, but said that hasn’t been necessary all that much.

“The transition, he's called me about a couple things here and there, but I think he's challenging himself to figure things out,” Bob Babich said. “If there's something that has definitely been a problem, he may call me, so we've communicated, but not a whole lot. They are his unit now. Anything he needs, I'll give it to him, but I think that he's doing a great job so far.”

Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich planning to retire Babich coached with the Rams, Bears, Jaguars and Chargers before coming to Buffalo. He served nine years with the Bears. He was head coach at North Dakota State from 1997 to 2002.

Bob Babich said moving up a level in the defense is a natural progression.

“Having been on the back end, he coached some really good players and understanding what goes on back there, the natural progression is to move closer to the line, learn more about what goes on at that level and as you want to move up the coaching ladder – the next step, obviously, is coordinator and all that kind of stuff – that's all going to help him understand the full scheme,” he said. “He understands this scheme. When he first got into the NFL, it was with Sean, so he was a guy that I actually leaned on in certain coverages, when I had questions with the linebackers and doing stuff like that because of his knowledge of the scheme.

“We always talked about being the natural progression for him, to help him professionally. One of the things that was always mentioned was to possibly become a linebackers coach if there wasn't a full secondary coach or something like that available, that that would help him professionally. He got the job. It was something that I think he had in the back of his mind, whether it was with the Bills or somebody else, to possibly do that, so it just worked out perfect. I'm so happy for him. His mother and I are thrilled to death that he gets to stay in Buffalo with coach McDermott. Those guys are great guys. They're very good players, and they're great guys to coach. It's going to be a great experience for him. I think that he's going to do nothing but grow from the experience.”

Bobby Babich played in college at North Dakota State, leading the team in interceptions as a senior. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kent State in 2006, then moved on to Eastern Illinois (2007-10) before breaking into the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in 2011. He spent three years on the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff from 2013-15.

“You try to learn as much of the defense as you possibly can, especially if you're in a growth-type mindset, you want to learn anything and everything you can, starting with your position and expanding,” he said. “Obviously, I wasn't as in depth as my dad was with the linebackers, but I had a handle on what they were doing. I approach it like a rookie. Take everything in, study a lot of the things he had taken – notes, cutups, those types of things – then what I really try to do is take things that are similar to DB play and specifically safety play, as much as they play in the box, to where I can really bucket that into what we were trying to accomplish at linebacker.”

Bobby Babich’s energy is certainly infectious. He’s one of the more animated coaches during practice, and talks at the same speed.

“He knows the game a whole lot, being that he’s coming from the safety position,” Edmunds said. “It’s been good, and a lot of guys in the room are real excited to get this season underway.”

Bobby Babich said there are a fair amount of similarities between what the safeties and linebackers are asked to do in the Bills’ defense, given how much of a passing league the NFL has become.

“A lot of things that the safeties were responsible for, the linebackers are responsible for,” he said. “It just might be on the other side of the formation, it could just be a different call. There is a lot of carryover. There's a few different things that a safety might never have to do that a linebacker has to do, and vice versa, so you kind of just flush some of that old safety stuff out that doesn't translate, but you can really draw comparisons to things they had to do and things were trying to do at the linebacker position. I've tried to just open the channels of communication. One of my biggest things that I wanted to make sure was they had ownership. It wasn't about me. It's about how can we collaborate to put you in the best position to be successful? In the end, they're playing the game. Everything we do has got to be within the framework of what our defense is trying to accomplish, but within that framework, how can we put you in the best position to succeed.

“Maybe a little tweak here is different for Tremaine than it is for Matt, and maybe this little tweak here is different for Matt than it is Tremaine. I think that's a sign of a good coach, being able to individualize, and I believe that if you show those guys that you care and it's not about you and it's about trying to make them better.”

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds unfazed by looming contract situation Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is trying to put more trust in his playmaking abilities and believes that will pay off in other ways. Edmunds is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, but he’s not dwelling on that.

With Bobby Babich moving roles, the Bills promoted Jim Salgado to safeties coach from his previous position of nickel defensive back coach. So far, the early returns have been promising.

“I've been very impressed with those two,” McDermott said. “The continuity piece is there. But when you're changing roles, that's a little bit of a challenge in terms of how you're viewed internally – I've been through that before – and those two worked their tails off, too, to prepare themselves for the next step. … A new challenge is exciting. It's new. It challenges you to adjust as a coach. So they're going through some minor growing pains here and there, but they're both very diligent and thorough in their approach. I know, when they get to training camp, it'll run a little bit even smoother than it did in this springtime here.”

