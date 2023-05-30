Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich isn’t etching a date in stone for when the team will know its starting middle linebacker.

“I think what will happen naturally is there will be a conclusion at some point – I don't think it's worth setting a date,” Babich said Tuesday. “I don't think that's advantageous for anybody. I think the decision on who will be the Day 1 starter in September, it'll come when it comes, and we'll know, and our guys will have plenty of reps. And we do things very methodically here.”

With Tremaine Edmunds off to the Chicago Bears, the Bills have yet to decide who will take over as middle linebacker and wear the green dot, allowing him to relay the calls to the defense for next season.

Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane have expressed confidence in each of the options on the roster. For a starting middle linebacker, Babich is prioritizing a few things.

“The operation and making sure that our defense can function through the way the Mike linebacker gets us into a defense, potentially sets a front, sets this, sets that so we can operate at a high level – that's the hardest thing,” Babich said.

To get there, Babich said that he, McDermott, Beane and the scouting department look more for mental traits in players than physical ones.

“If you talk about the instinctual aspect of things or just having that feel for the game and that knowledge for the game, those are a couple things I think that you look for right away in a Mike, so they can play fast and play free,” Babich said.

There’s no replacement for the muscle memory that comes with getting repeated snaps in games, Babich said. In his five years with the Bills, there were only seven games in which Edmunds did not play or start. The challenge now is to fully evaluate the group while knowing, ultimately, the number of consistent reps will be critical for the eventual starter. The rest of the Bills' defense is confident, though.

Babich moved from safeties coach to linebackers coach in February 2022. His time working with safety Micah Hyde earned Hyde’s trust as the Bills solidify their Mike linebacker, a position that impacts the entire defense.

“I know that with my past experience with Bobby Babich, he's going to get those boys right,” Hyde said. “He's gonna talk so much and he's gonna get on their nerves – I hope he sees (me saying) this – to where they're making the right call. That's what he does.

“He's an awesome coach. He took Po (Jordan Poyer) and I to where we are today, Maine (Tremaine Edmunds) and (Matt) Milano to where they are today, so he’ll do the same with those young guys.”

While it’s early in the offseason, and the physical side of football is limited this time of year, Hyde still sees OTAs as a valuable chance to sort through some of the early finetuning when it comes to communication on defense.

“At the end of the day, I think this OTAs is important because it's really the middle linebacker show,” Hyde said. “If you make a call and it's wrong, we're all playing that wrong call no matter what; we're on the same sheet of music. So, I think it's just about being confident and having those young guys just being precise. Make a call and let's go out there and play fast.”

While McDermott will have the final say, Babich noted that he and others on the coaching staff are involved.

“We do things in a collaborative way, so obviously, he's going to take some my input,” Babich said.

That extends to Al Holcomb, who joined the Bills staff as a senior defensive assistant this offseason, as well.

“Al Holcomb’s here. Shame on us if we don't use Al as another resource, who’s coached linebackers for a long time and has coordinated,” Babich said.

Even with the notable change, Babich is optimistic.

“I think just in general, at any position, when you have to replace someone that's had a ton of reps and a ton of experience and has been fairly healthy, there's obviously going to be growth that has to happen through that,” Babich said. “Which for me is exciting.”

To this point, Babich feels his players in the linebacker room have embraced the exciting aspect of the change.

“There is a challenge, but I think ‘challenge’ versus ‘opportunity’ is the biggest thing,” Babich said. “There's a great opportunity for a lot of good football players to be able to step into that role.”