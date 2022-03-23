Blowout loss in Orchard Park in Week 3 made big impression on new Bills DT Tim Settle

The Bills love to rotate their defensive linemen. Settle's quickness also figures to add value as the pass rusher from the 1-technique position on third downs.

“I love that,” Settle said. “We're going to be fresh. That's what it's about is being fresh and getting after it. You've got fresh guys in there that can rotate, that can ball, you're going to get productivity, you're going to get positive outcome.”

Settle, however, stressed he wasn’t upset about his limited chances in Washington.

“I wouldn't say I’m under the radar, you know, it's more of the opportunity thing,” Settle said. “I realize that opportunity is everything in the NFL. You've got to take advantage of it no matter the situation, no matter if you get one play or no matter if you get four, 20 or 10. You want to get the same result that you put in. I just know that regardless of the snap count, whenever you get that opportunity, whenever you get that chance, you've got to make something of it. You can't complain and cry about it. Nobody cares.”

Beane said Settle can play both the 1-technique defensive tackle spot and the 3-technique spot (Ed Oliver's position).