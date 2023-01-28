'Blown away from all the support': Bills safety Damar Hamlin gives thanks in video

In a nearly six-minute video, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave thanks to everyone who has helped him in his continued recovery, saying he has been "blown away from all the support" he has received. Hamlin posted the video on Instagram on Saturday, captioning it “From The Heart.”

"Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things," Hamlin said.

While Hamlin has posted on social media for the last few weeks, the video marked the first time he has publicly spoken since he collapsed in cardiac arrest on the field. His recovery from the life-threatening emergency is ongoing, and he noted how difficult it has been to process everything that has happened since Jan 2.

"I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually,” Hamlin said. “It’s just been a lot to process, but I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that's just been coming in my way."

Hamlin gave back long before his on-field emergency. He hopes with a larger platform that he can continue to be a force for good for kids who need help the most.

“That’s always been my dream, that’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for,” he said.

Hamlin thanked a number of people who helped him “get back to this moment,” beginning with the Bills medical and athletic training personnel. He named the 14 team members that were recognized on the field before the Bills’ final regular season game.

He thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the first responders who “acted swiftly and skillfully to save (his) life,” and the medical personnel and health care providers who have helped him since, at both UCMC and Buffalo General Medical Center.

Hamlin said his parents, Mario and Nina, have been his “anchors,” and they never left his side. His younger brother, Damir, is his “why, my reason why I strive to be my best self.” He thanked all his family and friends who reached out over the last few weeks.

He then thanked Bills fans, who have been there for him since he was drafted.

“Ever since I became a Buffalo Bill, it's been nothing but genuine love and support – not even only for me, but everyone's situation, no matter what it was,” Hamlin said. “…With this happening to me, I didn't feel anything short of the love. And it really helped me stay encouraged to get through the toughest moments and the toughest times. I really can't thank you enough.”

He praised the entire Bills organization, especially noting the way his teammates flooded him with support.

“My brothers who've made it a priority to lift me up spiritually, mentally, and in every way possible – reaching out every day, seeing how I was doing, calling, texting, just checking up on me, no matter the situation,” he said. “I'm proud to be a part of this team. I'm proud to be able to call you guys my brothers.”

He thanked the city of Cincinnati, the Bengals and the entire NFL.

“You put humanity above team loyalty,” Hamlin said. “You showed the world unity over division. I am not surprised by it, but I am deeply grateful, and I will be forever thankful and indebted to that.”

Hamlin also made a point to thank all the kids who sent him letters and gifts. They reaffirmed his longstanding desire to be a role model.

“You made my day every day,” Hamlin said. “You inspired me to keep dreaming big, and just continue to keep making this world a better place.”

He finished a long list of thanks with immense gratitude for everyone who donated to his Chasing M's foundation since his collapse. The GoFundMe surpassed $9 million, with the total donations even higher: a Jan. 5 announcement from Hamlin’s father, Mario, had also encouraged people to donate to the UCMC trauma center, directly to Chasing M’s or for people to provide meals to first responders in their local communities.

Hamlin has held toy drives, kids camps and more in the past, mainly around his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. He started those up before he reached the NFL, always determined to give back to the community that shaped him.

He knows he’ll have a much wider footprint now.

"I'm so excited for the things that I have planned in the future for these kids – all across the country now," Hamlin said.

Hamlin closed out the video with his signature heart gesture, after giving thanks once more and making it clear how he’s so glad he can continue to pay it forward.

“While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn't enough just to be thankful,” Hamlin said. “This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world. And with God's guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things.

“I couldn't do this without any of the support and the love. And I can't wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me.”