'Blown away by the support': Bills safety Damar Hamlin gives thanks in video

In a nearly six-minute video, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave thanks to everyone who has supported him in his recovery, saying he has been "blown away by the support" he has received.

Hamlin posted the video on Instagram on Saturday.

"Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally time for me to share a few things," Hamlin said.

While Hamlin has posted on social media for the last few weeks, the video marked his first public comments since he collapsed in cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2 at Cincinnati. His recovery is ongoing, and he noted how difficult it has been to process everything that has happened.

"It was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time," Hamlin said. "It was just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually ... but I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that's been coming in my way."

Hamlin thanked a number of people: the Bills medical and athletic training personnel, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, first responders, medical personnel and health care providers who have helped him since, his family and friends, Bills fans, the entire Bills organization, the city of Cincinnati, the Bengals, the entire NFL, and all the kids who sent him letters.

He ended the video with immense gratitude for everyone who donated to his Chasing M's foundation since his collapse.

"I'm so excited for the things that I have planned in the future for these kids, all across the country now," Hamlin said.

"This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world."

