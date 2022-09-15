Blocking helps Dawson Knox remain a ‘centerpiece’ in Buffalo Bills offense

Dawson Knox might have had only one catch for 5 yards in the Bills’ season-opening win against the Los Angeles Rams, but his contributions to the 37-point offensive output went far beyond the stat sheet.

In trying to improve his game and find ways to contribute when the Bills are utilizing other players from their impressive stable of weapons on offense, Knox has remained focused on improving his blocking.

It was a focal point for the fourth-year tight end in the Bills’ 31-10 season-opening victory over the Rams last Thursday, and Knox said he’s started to get a lot more comfortable with it. That’s one of the reasons he was on the field for 86% of the team’s offensive snaps, despite being targeted in the pass game just twice.

Knox signed a four-year, $52 million contract last week because he tied for the NFL lead among tight ends last season with nine touchdown receptions and set career highs in catches and yards and not because of his run blocking. But he knows he must be a steady blocker to stay on the field.

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Knox ranked 23rd in the NFL in run blocking last season among tight ends with at least 250 run-blocking snaps.

“I want to be the type of tight end that never has to come off the field, whether it’s a run situation, pass protection or running routes, so it’s definitely been an area of my game I’ve wanted to work on,” Knox said Thursday.

He and fellow tight end Tommy Sweeney helped pave the way in the opener for the run game, which finished with 121 yards.

“A lot of the offense goes through Dawson, even if it doesn’t look like it,” Sweeney said. “We are a pretty fast attack and everybody talks about the pass game, but we do run it pretty well, too. When he’s out there blocking, it’s just part of the whole thing of being a centerpiece.”

Sweeney, also in his fourth NFL season, said he and Knox were inspired to become better blockers by being teammates of perennial blocking tight end Lee Smith for their first two seasons in 2019 and '20.

"He was as good as there ever was at blocking," Sweeney said. "He was definitely a great source to learn from early on."

Blocking has been a focus for many of the Bills’ skill players who are trying to make an impact when they’re not taking a handoff or having quarterback Josh Allen fire them the ball.

“Everybody’s routes are important – other people’s routes get other people open – so I feel like you always have to run as if you are getting the ball,” Bills receiver Gabe Davis said. “But the blocking plays a big part. … It leaves our running backs one on one on the outside. That helps us be big contributors without the ball in our hands.”

Knox has been on an emotional roller coaster over the past month, but he said he has remained focused on the field.

First, there was the tragedy that beset his family with the death of his younger brother Luke Knox, who died suddenly at 22 on Aug. 22. Luke was studying business and playing football at Florida International, and like his brother, he played at Ole Miss. Dawson returned to the team Aug. 23, five days after taking a leave of absence.

The day before the season opener, Knox signed a contract that puts his salary among the top seven tight ends in the league with an average annual value of $13 million, according to Spotrac.com. The contract comes with about $31 million guaranteed.

And then came one of the biggest regular-season games the Bills have played in years, when they took down the defending Super Bowl champions in the NFL’s Thursday night opener.

“We just have tried to be there for him in any way we can, but there’s only so much you can do after something like that happens,” said Sweeney, who was among a number of players who wore "Long Live Luke" T-shirts to the preseason game against Denver days after Luke died. “But he’s back now and has been rolling. It’s a testament to his fortitude.”

Now, Knox and the Bills are preparing for a Monday night home opener against the Tennessee Titans – the team he grew up rooting for as a native of Brentwood, Tenn., right outside Nashville.

“I think everyone on this team loves prime-time games, knowing that all eyes are on us,” Knox said. “Especially being the home opener and back in Buffalo – Monday night lights – it’s going to be an environment unlike anything we’ve seen.

"We know these fans are incredible and we know it’s going to be packed and the energy is going to be off the charts.”

The Titans have kept Knox relatively in check in three games over the past three seasons. The last two have been losses for the Bills.

Knox has caught six passes for 52 yards and been held without a touchdown on 11 targets as the Bills have played the Titans on the road each of the last three years.

His biggest game against Tennessee was in a 34-31 loss last season, when he finished with 25 yards, catching all three of the targets that came his way and playing 79% of the offensive snaps. Knox broke his right hand in the third quarter but threw a successful two-point conversion pass to Allen, despite the injury that required surgery.

Knox said he's "itching to get back out for this one.”

“I think it’s always going to be in the back of your mind how the last year or two has gone against that opponent,” he said. “There’s a little extra chip on our shoulder. They finished first in the AFC last season, so we have all the respect for them as a team and they’re really good at what they do so we know we’ll have a challenge going into this one. And we’re looking forward to kind of getting some of that bad taste out of our mouths from last year.”

Knox grew up a Titans fan and some of his favorite players included running back Eddie George, quarterback Steve McNair, tight end Frank Wycheck and safety Blaine Bishop.

“I was just naturally a Titans fan, because I’m from the Nashville area and they are the hometown team,” he said. “My rookie year, we got to go into Nashville and beat them and that was an incredible feeling, but the last two years they have had our number.”