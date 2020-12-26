Bills' Zack Moss helps pay for funeral of Utah radio host's grandmother

Bills running back Zack Moss, a former star at the University of Utah, helped pay the funeral expenses this week for the grandmother of a Utah broadcaster.

Porter Larsen hosts the pregame and postgame shows for Utah athletics on ESPN 700, an all-sports station based in Salt Lake City. His grandmother died Wednesday, and he wrote on Twitter that he was her sole caregiver and that hospital and funeral costs might be more than he could bear.

Family could use all of those good ol' fashioned holiday cheers, prayers or whatever positive vibes you can muster... 2020, man. — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) December 23, 2020

Enter Moss, among others, who donated to cover almost all of the funeral costs, Larsen confirmed.

"As good of a football player as Zack Moss is, I hope y’all understand just how good of a person he is," Larsen later tweeted. "Lucky to call you a friend. Thank you for your help this week."

Selected in the third round by the Bills in April, Moss has played in 11 games with 97 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Moss was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year last fall at Utah with more than 1,400 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns.